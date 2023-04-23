Motorcyclists rally for all things British in Newstead

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts spent the weekend celebrating everything British in central Victoria.
That included a street a street display of about 1000 classic bikes, in an event organised by the BSA Motorcycle Owners Association.
That team wanted to celebrate the picturesque Bendigo area and invited people camp at the Newstead Racecourse, in the biggest gathering of its type in the southern hemisphere.
The weekend was extra-special for Ray Fowler, who came up with the idea for the rally 45 events ago. His mates threw a celebration for his upcoming 80th birthday.
"That was just amongst the boys - not everyone who was there - as I have been going to rallies for most of my life," Mr Fowler said.
Many of the bikes on show were very rare.
"There's been a lot of money spent on all this marvellous machinery," Mr Fowler said.
The rally was a boon for Newstead and Maldon's economy.
Many of the people who came for the event had planned to spend an extra day or two in the region.
