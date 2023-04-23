Bendigo Advertiser
Inglewood snaps 15-year drought against Bridgewater in LVFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 23 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
MGYCW assistant coach Damian Wust blasts the ball away from a stoppage in Saturday's win over Mitiamo. Picture by Darren Howe
Inglewood snapped a 15-year losing streak to Bridgewater in impressive fashion on Saturday.

