Inglewood snapped a 15-year losing streak to Bridgewater in impressive fashion on Saturday.
The Blues defeated their LVFNL neighbour, 15.13 (103) to 11.4 (70), to record their first win over the Mean Machine since round six of 2008 and their first win of this season.
"The monkey is off the back,'' a jubilant Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"The boys sang the song very loudly and proudly and there were quite a few people in the rooms after the game to enjoy the win.
"It's the sort of win that can get our season started.
"First time in 15 years we've beaten Bridgewater and, I'm told, the first time in seven years that we've won all three (football) games - seniors, reserves and under-18s - on the same day.
"One win doesn't make a season and we've still got plenty of work to do, but it was nice to see plenty of smiles around the place tonight."
The Blues kicked four of the first five goals of the match to put Bridgewater on the back foot.
They held their four-goal margin to half-time and then withstood a spirited Bridgewater fightback in the third quarter.
A four-goal-to-two final term secured a sweet four points for Inglewood.
"The most pleasing thing for us was that we didn't have one passenger today,'' Billett said.
"Everyone played their role and worked really hard. When everyone plays their role you're going to be in the hunt. Tom Kennedy has had a phenomenal start to the season. He dominated the centre clearances and around the ground... he works hard and just doesn't stop.
"Charlie McGaw was really good, Charlie Ingham was really good and young Gabe Nevins was in our best players. For a 17-year-old kid, he's so clean and he's playing some really good footy. It's exciting for us."
New full-forward Keelan Payne kicked five goals for the Blues.
"It's been a long time since the club has had a big target like him to kick to,'' Billett said of Keelan Payne.
"He kicked five and he probably kicked five points as well."
Josh Martyn played a lone hand in attack for the Mean Machine, kicking seven of his side's 11 goals.
Darcy Wood and Ben Irvine battled hard for Bridgewater, who have a 2-1 record through three rounds.
A wayward Pyramid Hill took all day to shake off a gallant Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Several time through the match the Bulldogs looked set to put the Bears away, but the visitors showed plenty of pluck to stay in touch.
Pyramid Hill's class won over in the end and the home side celebrated a 17.17 (119) to 16.5 (101) win.
"It seemed like we were in front by five or six goals for much of the day, but Serp would kick a couple of goals at the end of each quarter to stay in the game,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We were a lot better today (compared to round one), but we butchered the ball a bit going indside forward 50 and took some wide shots. We missed quite a few and Serp couldn't miss."
Pyramid Hills midfielder/forward Dylan Collis kicked five goals in a best on ground performance. Zac Dingwall floated across half-back and took several telling intercept marks for the Dogs, while Bailey George and Zach Alford (three goals) created plenty of scoring opportunities.
Jaxon Addlem, Darcy Poulter, Aidan Brohm and Louis Mott were best for the Bears, while coach Justin Laird kicked a game-high six goals.
Jay McDonald celebrated his first win as coach of MGYCW after the Eagles defeated Mitiamo by nine goals at Marist College.
The Superoos took the game up to the home side in the first three quarters, but the Eagles dominated the final term to win comfortably 19.13 (127) to 11.7 (73).
"To Miti's credit they were really good in the first half and stuck around longer than we would have liked, but I thought we kept them in it by kicking the ball back to them,'' McDonald said.
"It was good to run it out in the final quarter, get some reward for effort and extend the margin.
"The last quarter-and-a-bit we hit our targets and our fitness came into play."
Midfielder Brody Green was superb around the stoppages and went forward and kicked three goals.
Hamish McCartney kicked five goals for the Eagles, while Nathan Murley played his best game of the season.
In an improved performance from the Superoos, Ross Turner, Andrew Cussen and Brayden Baines were their best players.
MGYCW's better depth proved to be decisive as Mitiamo struggled to run the game out.
Premiership favourite Marong kicked a cricket score against Newbridge.
The Panthers won 32.23 (215) to 2.1 (13), with recruit Matt Riordan bagging eight goals. Big full-forward Brandyn Grenfell kicked five goals in a Panthers' performance that had 13 individual goalkickers.
After defeating Calivil United in round one, Newbridge has suffered two heavy defeats in succession.
The Maroons were best served on Saturday by Dylan Lloyd, Dylan Stevens and William Copland.
