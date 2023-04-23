South Bendigo unleashed an eight goal to two second half to run over the top of Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
After a reasonably even first half at Dower Park with just 21 points separating the sides at the long break, the Bloods stormed home with three players contributing four goals apiece on the day.
Brock Harvey, Steven Stroobants and Will Keck all nailed four majors each, with recruit Sam Griffiths just one behind with three for the afternoon.
The Bloods midfield led by best afield Brody Haddow, Oscar White, Alex Smith Ralph and Cooper Leon controlled play after half-time continually driving South into attack.
The Roos backline, with Noah Furlong and Nick Keogh as the pivotal players, were just overrun in the second half and the promising Ryan O'Keefe was the only tall marking option inside Flat's forward 50.
A large crowd welcomed sunny autumn weather, but the Roo supporters were mostly silent in the second half with South roaring home to a 17.15 (117) to 7.13 (55) victory.
Kangaroo Flat started well with Connor Evans nailing a fine running shot at the Station Street end in the first four minutes.
Stroobants and Harvey replied soon afterwards with Stroobants marking a bullet pass just outside the goal square while Harvey drilled home a low trajectory snap after collecting a loose ball.
The two Bloods' key forwards added more majors as the clock wound down with Haddow, Leon and White continually driving the ball into the front half.
The Roos stayed in touch in the second term as key marking target Ryan O'Keefe drilled the Roos fourth from a set shot on the clubrooms' flank.
READ MORE: Dragons too slick for Kyneton Tigers
READ MORE: Square holds off Storm in BFNL thriller
Connor Evans capped off a chain of handballs for the Roos next major before the Bloods got going.
Will Keck, Sam Griffiths and Stroobants all booted second term goals as the Bloods went from a one-goal advantage to a 21-point halftime lead.
And then the Bloods got going with their defence led by Brayden Torpey and Isaiah Miller completely shutting down the Roos in the third term.
South Bendigo added 3.5 to two points in the third stanza with the crafty Griffiths bolstering his goal tally with a pair.
The second came following a poor kick-in from the Flat with Griffiths hauling in the mark and converting.
With 20 minutes played in the third term South had scooted out to a six-goal lead: 11.9 to 5.9.
And when Keck drove the ball deep inside 50 Harvey marked and landed his third goal just seconds from the three-quarter time siren.
A five goal to two final quarter emphasised South's dominance even though the Roos' Evans booted the opening major.
O'Keefe proved the old saying 'third time lucky' was right on the mark in the last quarter.
Twice he scored Kangaroo Flat points after strong marks inside 50, with the first shot a poster, before he made amends with another mark - this time straight in front at the scoreboard end - and steered home his second goal of the afternoon.
At the Station Street end South players came from everywhere to celebrate Zaydyn Lockwood's major with him as the Bloods cruised home to a much-needed victory.
The Bloods return home to Harry Trott Oval next Saturday to host Kyneton, while the Roos hit the road to Princes Park in Maryborough to tackle the Magpies, who are also winless after two rounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.