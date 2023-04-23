Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Big second-half propels South Bendigo to victory over Kangaroo Flat

By Richard Jones
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Will Keck and Brock Harvey kicked four goals each for South Bendigo on Saturday.
South Bendigo unleashed an eight goal to two second half to run over the top of Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

