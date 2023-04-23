Sandhurst passed one of the more difficult assignments in Bendigo footy with flying colours on Saturday.
The Dragons returned from the Kyneton Showgrounds with a 64-point victory - 15.14 (104) to 5.10 (40).
With key quintet Jake Wilkinson, Andy Collins, Joel Wharton, Isaac Ruff and Lee Coghlan all sidelined, it shaped as a danger game for the Dragons.
That storyline was put to bed midway through the second quarter as the Dragons outclassed the home side.
"We felt like we were in good shape at quarter time and then we made a really good start in the second quarter where we kicked five unanswered goals,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"We kept them at bay for the rest of the game, so it was really pleasing to go to Kyneton and win like that, particularly considering 13 of our 22 players were under the age of 22 today.
"Our defensive stuff was really effective and our ball movement was good. It was a really good day for us."
Centre half-forward Lachlan Wright kicked five goals for the Dragons from 21 possessions and 12 marks.
Co-coach Bryce Curnow was a wall at centre half-back. He took 12 marks and had a game-high 34 possessions, including 25 kicks.
Midfielder James Coghlan collected 28 possessions and kicked two goals and ruckman Hamish Hosking gave the Dragons first use of the ball.
Cooper Smith had 26 possessions, Noah Walsh 23 and Zac Pallpratt 22.
The understrength Tigers chipped the ball around and tried to maintain possession.
They took 29 more marks than Sandhurst, but lost the inside 50 count 65-40.
Recruit Jordan Iudica (32 possessions) was impressive for the Tigers , while Harrison Huntley (29 touches) and Hamish Yunghanns (26 disposals) battled hard.
The winless Tigers face another tough task next week when they travel to Harry Trott Oval to play South Bendigo, while Sandhurst hosts arch-rival Golden Square at the QEO in their annual Ron Best Cup clash.
KYNETON v SANDHURST MATCH STATS
Total disposals - Kyneton 322 Sandhurst 360
Contested disposals - Kyneton 115 Sandhurst 107
Uncontested disposals - Kyneton 207 Sandhurst 253
Total kicks - Kyneton 240 Sandhurst 222
Intercept possessions - Kyneton 40 Sandhurst 48
Total clearances - Kyneton 33 Sandhurst 26
Center bounce clearances - Kyneton 10 Sandhurst 5
Total marks - Kyneton 123 Sandhurst 94
Contested marks - Kyneton 15 Sandhurst 15
Uncontested marks - Kyneton 108 Sandhurst 79
Intercept marks - Kyneton 15 Sandhurst 18
Total inside 50 marks - Kyneton 8 Sandhurst 16
Free kicks - Kyneton 33 Sandhurst 18
