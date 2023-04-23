A HOME in Hamlet Street caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Everyone inside evacuated and firefighters arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, Fire Rescue Victoria has confirmed.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building and worked quickly to contain the fire to the rear section of the premise," it said in a statement.
CFA members assisted Fire Rescue Victoria crews at the scene.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately obvious and fire investigators planned to return at first light for a closer look.
They have yet to make a statement about what they found but there was not police tape up later in the morning.
The brick facade - which contributes to a historic district of the city - appeared unaffected by smoke damage.
A wooden lean-to at the back of the property fared less well and it remained unclear exactly how badly damaged the home's insides were.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
