Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Early-hours evacuation as fire burns at Quarry Hill house

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 23 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo.
Picture is a file photo.

A HOME in Hamlet Street caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.