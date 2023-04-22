MAIDEN Gully YCW marked Christie Griffiths' 200th game milestone with a dominant 19-goal victory over Mitiamo on Saturday.
The Eagles, who were without their centre Arriah Keogh and premiership defender Rachael Gray, continued their premiership defence with a decisive 70-51 win on their home court at Marist College
It was the first meeting between the clubs since they played off in last season's grand final, also won by the Eagles, by eight goals.
A special occasion for the club and one of its stalwarts Griffiths was made even more sentimental when the Eagles' 2022 playing coach was joined on the court by her daughter Skye with six minutes to play.
Leisa Barry, who stepped back into A-grade for the occasion in the absence of Keogh, was the player to make way for Skye
Eagles coach Adam Boldiston said it was pleasing to give both mother and daughter the chance to share the milestone together.
"Skye went well. She was probably super-nervous - we didn't give her much of a chance to get too nervous though as she wasn't on the bench, but we had her on the scoresheet, so it was a surprise for Christie," he said.
"We ended up moving Christie (from wing defence) into centre so Skye could come on in wing defence.
"She got her hand on a few tips and threw some good outlet passes down court, so it was a good way to cap the day off."
Boldiston did not hesitate in declaring Saturday's effort as Griffiths' best game through the first three rounds of the season.
"You could tell she was really hungry and she picked up quite a few turnovers and really applied plenty of pressure, which really disrupted their midcourt," he said.
Boldiston pointed to a purple patch in the final minutes of the opening term, during which they established a five-goal quarter-time lead, after the sides had traded goals for much of the quarter, as the turning point in the contest.
"It really set us up and then we were able to do the same thing in the second quarter, which was kind of similar, going goal-for-goal for a while," he said.
"It just continued to build from there, which was very pleasing. I wasn't expecting that (margin) at all.
"It's left us in a good spot. We've managed to get what I believe are two of the main challengers (Mitiamo and Marong) out of the way, so that's a good yardstick.
"And there's still plenty of room for improvement as well.
"You don't like to get ahead of yourself, but when we execute our stuff we are pretty slick with our transition.
"But I'm sure the opposition will get a good idea of how we are playing."
The win moved the Eagles to 3-0 ahead of a bye next week, while Mitiamo dropped to 1-1 with a clash against Inglewood up next.
Pyramid Hill is the only other undefeated team at 2-0, after defeating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Mitchell Park.
Bridgewater (1-2) put its first win on the board with a hard-fought 43-33 victory over Inglewood (1-2).
Marong ended Newbridge's win-streak at two with a 67-32 victory at Malone Park.
The Panthers were tested early, with the scores tied at 14 apiece at quarter-time.
But they were able to wrest control of the contest with a convincing 17-4 second term.
A brilliant team effort made picking the Panthers' best players a tough choice for coach Sue Borserio.
She eventually settled on young goal defence Abby Thompson, who has enjoyed a great start to the season after joining Marong from North central league club Charlton, and fellow defender Tracey O'Donnell.
"The key for us playing our own brand of netball and continuing to learn about our teammates' strengths and how to trust each other out on the court," Borserio said.
"It was an even first quarter with Marong having more of the ball, but some stray passes and a frantic pace gave the game back to Newbridge.
"At the first quarter break we spoke about our squad's focus and what we need to execute on court and the players all lifted and played our Marong brand of netball."
Missing Kirsty Hamilton from the A-squad, Borserio said she was pleased with her squad's progress so far.
"We can see our connections building each week, lots of positives and the players are trying everything we practice at training," she said.
"Some things work and other skills will need more time."
The Panthers play Pyramid Hill next week.
