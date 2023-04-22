Golden Square outlasted Strathfieldsaye by seven points in one of the best BFNL home and away games in recent years.
In a game that had more momentum swings than a theme park ride, the Bulldogs won 15.11 (101) to 14.10 (94) in front of a bumper crowd at Tannery Lane.
The Bulldogs trailed by 32 points at quarter-time and were down two rotations early in the game because of injuries.
By half-time they'd cut the Storm lead to six points and a strong third term saw the visitors take a 16-point lead into the final term.
When Hamish Morcom took a mark of the year contender 30m out from goal at the six-minute mark of the final quarter, it looked like the Dogs were going to establish a 29-point lead and it would be game over.
Morcom's set shot missed to the right and the Storm took full advantage of the lifeline.
Bode Stevena kicked truly on the run from 40m out and Lachlan Sharp, who had been quiet after a dominant first term, sprung to life.
The classy left-footer kicked his fourth goal of the game to get the Storm to within 12 points at the nine-minute mark.
Jack Hickman steadied the Square ship, but a left-foot snap from ruckman Tim Hosking one minute later kept the Storm in the game.
Sharp's fifth major put the Storm within seven points at the 15-minute mark.
The Dogs dug in, but the Storm kept surging forward and when Cal McCarty's set shot from just inside 50m sailed through the scores were level at the 21-minute mark.
Two minutes later Storm forward James Schischka was awarded a free kick deep inside 50.
Somehow Sharp found space 20m out and Schischka found him with a well-placed pass.
Sharp calmly slotted his sixth goal of the game and the Storm hit the front by a goal.
The Storm had all the momentum and appeared to have all the run in their legs.
However, at the 25-minute mark, Square forward Joel Brett was paid a free kick for high contact 20m out from goal. The umpire also paid a 50m penalty because of umpire abuse and Brett kicked from the goal line to tie the scores again.
From the resulting centre bounce the Dogs worked forward again and were awarded a free kick across half-forward.
Morcom found Braydon Vaz by himself deep in the right forward pocket.
His banana kick missed to the far side, but importantly it gave Square a one-point advantage with 27 minutes gone on the clock.
The Storm went long down the middle from the kick-in and the ball finished in the hand of regular defender Mitch Hallinan on the boundary 50m out on the left half-forward flank.
His kick went to the top of the goal square and the Bulldogs forced a stoppage.
From the ball-up the Bulldogs cleared defensive 50 and worked the ball down the wing.
With Strath players pressing up the ground to try and force a score, Square midfielder Tom Toma found the energy to run into space inside forward 50, mark the ball on his chest and run into an open goal to put his seven points in front.
It proved to be the final kick of the game as the final siren sounded straight after the centre bounce.
"Full credit to Strath, they kept coming and fought it right out to the end,'' Square coach Christian Carter said.
"When Sharpy kicked that goal to put them in front there was only two or three minutes to go. In the previous couple of years we'd probably lose that game, but the boys showed a great will to win.
"It's a great positive that we could grind out a win after being five goals down at quarter time. It was very pleasing."
Earlier in the day, the Storm carved up the Bulldogs with a brilliant first quarter.
With relentless run off half-back and intense pressure around the ball, the Storm kicked five goals to none for the term and looked a class above the Dogs.
The quarter-time break came at the right time for the Bulldogs.
They tightened up in the middle and the move of Ryan Hartley to the forward line paid handsome dividends.
Within the opening 11 minutes of the quarter, the left-footer snapped truly twice and added his third from a set shot.
His three-goal burst was the catalyst for Square's six-goal-to-one second term.
The Storm were left to lament some poor finishing in front of goal.
That momentum carried into the third quarter with Square kicking the first three goals of the quarter to lead by 16 points.
A mark and goal from Alex Powell at the 22-minute mark was the Storm's first goal since early in the second quarter.
A shocking Storm turnover gifted Hartley his fourth goal of the game before late goals to Schischka and Vaz cancelled each other out.
The Storm's two goals for the quarter came via coast-to-coast ball movement and were the first signs that the Dogs were tiring.
The stage was set for a thrilling final term and the two teams didn't disappoint.
"To come back the way we did with the amount of people we had out was a pretty good result,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"In the second quarter we kicked 1.5 and probably blew it and in the third quarter we played poorly. Square outran us and outworked us and their midfield got on top.
"We didn't win the game, but there were some huge positives there for our group."
MATCH DETAILS
Golden Square 0.1, 6.2, 11.7, 15.11 (101)
Strathfieldsaye 5.3, 6.8, 8.9, 14.10 (94)
Goals - Golden Square: Ryan Hartley 4, Joel Brett 3, Jayden Burke, Bradyon Vaz, Tom Toma, Jack Hickman 2. Strathfieldsaye: Lachlan Sharp 6, James Schischka 3, Tim Hosking, Baxter Slater, Cal McCarty, Alex Powell, Bode Stevens.
Best - Golden Square: Jack Geary, Jake Thrum, Tom Strauch, Ryan Hartley, Terence Reeves, Thomas Toma. Strathfieldsaye: Luke Webb, Lachlan Sharp, Patrick Blandford, Daniel Clohesy, Baxter Slater, James Schischka.
