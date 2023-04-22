GISBORNE proved why it will be one of the teams to beat this season with an eight-goal win over fellow finals contender Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Saturday.
The young Bulldogs set up a hard-fought 43-35 victory with an assertive second quarter in which they outscored the Magpies 12-7 after leading by one goal at the first break.
They followed up their good work by extending the margin to 11 goals at three-quarter time, before the gallant Magpies had the better of the final term 9-6.
A second straight win to start the season has left the Bulldogs as one of only two unbeaten sides after two rounds.
They are joined by Sandhurst, which survived a tough encounter at Kyneton, defeating the Tigers 52-41.
Kangaroo Flat bounced back from an opening round defeat against Sandhurst to beat South Bendigo at Dower Park, while Strathfieldsaye and Maryborough opened their accounts with respective wins over Golden Square and Eaglehawk.
Maryborough's 60-43 victory at Canterbury Park was the first as an A-grade coach for new Magpies boss Jordan Macilwain.
At Castlemaine, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer praised a sound all-round team performance against a spirited Castlemaine.
It was the Bulldogs' fourth win over the Magpies in the last two seasons, with their haul including a thrilling extra-time triumph in last year's semi-final encounter at the QEO.
Rymer said her side had gained plenty out of a tough contest against a quality opponent.
"It was a really good hit-out against a well-coached and well-drilled opposition," she said.
"For us, it was good to see our girls really connect on court.
"We were really keen to play our game and not focus so much on them. They have some amazing players out there on the court.
"I thought Clauds (Claudia Mawson) and Kiz (Kiralee Collings) really controlled the ball nicely in our attacking end and our work rate was up.
"We dropped off a little in the last quarter, but defensively I was really happy.
"It was quite a physical game, so it was good to see the girls tough it out.
"They're the games you like to be involved in and to see who steps up.
"Again (teenage goal shooter) Tori Skrijel continues to amaze me.
"I think it was a real team effort today, but I thought you couldn't go past Clauds and Zoe Davies as our best."
A young, athletic and versatile defence was exceptionally led by Collingwood Magpies training partner Davies, who combined brilliantly with goal keeper Charlee Kemp and Kirby Elliott at wing defence in the first half and Eloise Rodda in the second half.
The Bulldogs have emerged as a much younger combination this season, with Davies the oldest of the current A-grade crop at 25.
Mirroring the thoughts of rival coach Rymer, Magpies co-coaches Fiona Fowler and Gary Cooke said their side had taken plenty of benefit from the game.
"It was a good little hit-out. They are obviously a quality opposition. To meet them in round two and to set ourselves up for what to expect from them next time was a real positive," Fowler said.
"Bringing in Maddie Carter and Mikaela Vaughan next time we play them will give us a real shot.
"(Goal attack) Emma Winfield stepped up to the plate playing against a Magpies training partner. As a 17-year-old, it was outstanding.
"At times we were very patient and we let it open up. Jane O'Donohue did a great job at goal shooter, but with our connections, there was, at times, some miscommunication and at times Tara and I in defence were on the backfoot.
"But as we saw last season, it didn't all come together for us until the latter part of the season."
Continuing on the theme of youth involved in Saturday's game, Fowler praised rival goal shooter Skrijel for a smooth transition to A-grade, after winning the BFNL's 17-and-under league best and fairest last season.
"It's fantastic to see her playing A-grade and doing so well," she said.
The Magpies will next face Strathfieldsaye, which will head into the contest with renewed confidence following a 78-29 win over Golden Square.
Gisborne will host Eaglehawk at Gardiner Reserve.
In other games next week, Kangaroo Flat makes the trip to Maryborough, Sandhurst clashes with Golden Square at the QEO, and South Bendigo returns to Harry Trott Oval to play Kyneton.
