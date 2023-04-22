Bendigo Advertiser
Fierce Gisborne scores tough BFNL netball win over Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:33am, first published April 22 2023 - 8:30pm
GISBORNE proved why it will be one of the teams to beat this season with an eight-goal win over fellow finals contender Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Saturday.

