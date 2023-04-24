BENDIGO boy Murdoch Mackay could have become a judge or even a prime minister if he had not been shot dead in a faraway land, an author says in a newly released book.
Instead, the 25-year old was killed on a French battlefield in 1916, historian Ross McMullin reveals in his work Life So Full of Promise.
"I've felt for some time that he fits into this 'lost generation' category that I've been interested in," the author said in an interview coinciding with the book's release.
"Because he had shown so much promise before the war, his loss was a national-level loss."
Mackay deserved to be far more widely known both in Bendigo and across Australia, McMullen said.
At a young age the legal eagle was so respected he was contributing as a barrister to a Supreme Court case and was noted for his sporting prowess.
Then came breakout of the war, with Mackay stationed at Gallipoli and excelling in leadership despite pushback from sometimes less-than-inspiring superiors.
By the second year of the war he was marshalling troops on the French battlefield of Pozieres, repeatedly being buried alive as landing shells threw up dirt, rocks and body parts.
He was pivotal in fixing a moment of crisis, helping rally troops and avoiding a disaster as troops moved towards an entrenched German position, even though that charge killed him.
"Boys, we've got to take that ridge tonight, the word 'retire' must not be used, and some of use aren't coming back," Mackay told his men in a blunt pep talk before that fight, McMullin relates.
Mackay holds a special status at the Advertiser because he was the son of one of our greatest editors, George Mackay, and grandson of another, Angus Mackay.
But McMullin's book is not the first to go further than this newspaper in lionising him.
The war's official biographer Charles Bean would later write that "if any Australian deserves a statue at Pozieres it is Murdoch Nish Mackay", and respected Anzac commander Pompey Elliot spoke highly of him.
Life So Full of Promise, the sequel to Farewell, Dear People, is published by Scribe.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.