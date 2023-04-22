SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Castlemaine 4.8 (32) lt Gisborne 16.11 (107)
Eaglehawk 26.23 (179) d Maryborough 1.4 (10)
Kangaroo Flat 7.13 (55) lt South Bendigo 17.15 (117)
Kyneton 5.10 (40) lt Sandhurst 15.14 (104)
Strathfieldsaye 14.10 (94) lt Golden Square 15.11 (101)
Mt Pleasant 32.25 (217) d Huntly 12.3 (75)
North Bendigo 18.7 (115) d LBU 16.9 (105)
Heathcote 22.11 (143) d Leitchville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
Elmore 7.10 (52) lt Colbinabbin 8.11 (59)
Pyramid Hill 17.17 (119) d BL-Serpentine 16.5 (101)
Inglewood 15.13 (103) d Bridgewater 11.4 (70)
MCYCW 19.13 (127) d Mitiamo 11.7 (73)
Marong 32.23 (215) d Newbridge 2.1 (13)
Nullawil 20.11 (131) d St Arnaud 3.2 (20)
Sea Lake Nandaly 12.8 (80) d Birchip-Watchem 10.14 (74)
Wycheproof-Narraport 16.8 (104) d Wedderburn 9.11 (65)
Charlton 7.5 (47) lt Boort 19.16 (130)
