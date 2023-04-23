WINE lovers basked in good weather and enjoyed even better drinks in the heart of Bendigo over the weekend.
They had gathered in leafy Rosalind Park for the Bendigo Winemakers Festival, which took place on Saturday.
Festival-goers could savour tastings of more than 100 wines as well as food, entertainment, competitions and live music.
READ MORE:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.