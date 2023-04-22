A BENDIGO-BUILT missile launcher could be one of the winners in a Defence shake-up expected to begin on Monday.
Speculation is building that the government could expand a program arming soldiers with surface-to-sea missiles as part of a review of Australian Defence Force readiness.
That could be good news for the Strikemaster, a hybrid-Bushmaster military vehicle capable of firing missiles at enemy vessels 250 kilometres away.
Manufacturers Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales have been pitching the prototype to Defence as an option for its "LAND 4100 Phase B" program, to defend sea lanes into Australia with anti-naval missiles.
The idea would be to land Strikemasters on islands where they could fire weapons originally designed to defend Norway's lengthy coastlines.
Multiple media outlets are reporting a defence review proposes pumping extra funds into the program, at the cost to other projects centred on things like infantry fighting vehicles.
The partially redacted review is expected to be released on Monday along with government responses, AAP is reporting.
The signals are encouraging for Strikemasters, Kongsberg Australia's general manager John Fry told the Advertiser on Saturday.
He has not been privy to review deliberations but his company had been telling Defence and the government for some time that one way to quickly improve the country's strike options and deterrence capability was to set an earlier date for LAND 4100's completion.
"What we have seen overnight and in the morning's papers is that the Commonwealth may look to do that under the DSR [Defence Strategic Review]," Mr Fry said.
Kongsberg thinks Strikemasters would be a logical choice for a fast-tracked LAND 4100 project.
It and Thales could roll the first of the vehicles off Bendigo's production line within as little as two years, though they would be guided by Defence and Australia's strict military acquisition standards, Mr Fry said.
Kongsberg would already have all the support infrastructure it would need in place because it recently won a contract to supply the same missiles Strikemasters would use to Australia's navy, he said.
"All we would be doing really is putting our launcher on to a different vehicle."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
