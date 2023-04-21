Bendigo Advertiser
LBU clash a launching pad for North Bendigo in HDFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:30pm
North Bendigo midfielder Manny Thalasinos will play a key role against the LBU Cats. Picture by Darren Howe
When the 2023 Heathcote District Football Netball League fixture was released late last year, North Bendigo players and fans had every reason to feel slighted.

