When the 2023 Heathcote District Football Netball League fixture was released late last year, North Bendigo players and fans had every reason to feel slighted.
The Bulldogs were drawn to play 2022 grand finalists Mt Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United in the opening two rounds - a daunting prospect.
The Bulldogs are halfway to turning that tough schedule into the ultimate launching pad.
After holding off Mounts by one goal in round one, the Dogs have an opportunity on Saturday to upstage LBU in its first game of the year and complete a double that few teams are likely to achieve.
"Locky are last year's premiers and we had last year's runner-up (Mt Pleasant) last week, so we're really happy to come up against two quality sides first-up to see where we're at,'' North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We spoke about it as a group and we want to embrace the challenge and put our best foot forward."
The Cats, who won 29 of 31 games over the past two years, have had a large turnover of players from their grand final success.
On-ballers Marcus Angove, Lachlan Atherton, Nathan Bacon and Harley Cobb are gone, while brilliant forward Jarod Bacon, Joss Howlett, Trent Bacon and Rhys Woodland have also departed.
Four-time premier player Nathan O'Brien is back at LBU, while other recruits include Promising ex-Kangaroo Flat big man Max Johnson, Ben Holman (Kyabram) and Lachlan Tenace, Brock Kennedy and Tom Douglas (St Arnaud).
Premiership coach Brodie Collins remains at the club as a player, with former Huntly mentor Stacy Fiske the new man in charge.
"Locky have been a well-drilled side for a long period and any side coached by Stacy is a well-drilled side about how they want to play,'' Bennett said.
"Stacy has said he won't come in and change much, but no doubt he's put his own spin on how they want to play footy."
LBU has won the past three encounters against North Bendigo.
The Dogs' last win over the Cats was a one-point victory in round 16 of the 2019 season.
The team tipped to be the biggest improver this year - Heathcote - should improve to a 2-0 record when it hosts the rebuilding Leitchville-Gunbower at Barrack Reserve on Saturday.
The Saints were super impressive in their round one win over Colbo and a repeat of that form should be enough to get the points.
On the rebound from the first-up loss, Colbo travels to Elmore to face a Bloods' side full of confidence on the back of a round one win over Huntly.
Huntly appears likely to fall to a 0-2 record, with the Hawks away to Mt Pleasant in round two.
