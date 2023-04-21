Birdie blitz launches Herbert to top of leaderboard in Japan

A brilliant seven-under par 63 elevated Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert to the top of the leaderboard late on day two of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.
Through two rounds, Herbert was 10-under par in the DP World Tour event, equal leader with Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond.
After firing a 67 on day one, Herbert had nine birdies in a sensational second round.
Herbert, who started his second round on the 10th hole, had five birdies and one bogey in his opening nine holes.
A birdie on the par-four first hole was cancelled out by a bogey on the fourth hole.
Herbert charged home with three birdies in his final five holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard.
Herbert, who is chasing his third DP World Tour win, led German Max Kieffer and Scotland's Grant Forrest by one shot, with South African Deon Germishuys one shot further back at eight-under par.
READ MORE: Flashback - sport in Bendigo in April, 2007
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.