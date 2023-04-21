Bendigo Advertiser
Birdie blitz launches Herbert to top of leaderboard in Japan

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Lucas Herbert is in peak form in Japan. Picture by Getty Images
A brilliant seven-under par 63 elevated Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert to the top of the leaderboard late on day two of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

