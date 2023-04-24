Central Victorian artist NAYYETHWEY can't wait to grace the Groovin' The Moo stage this Saturday.
The RnB and hip-hop artist, who was born in Thailand in 2003 and has lived in Bendigo with his family for more than 12 years, won a Triple J Unearthed competition and was added to the festival line-up's Fresh Produce section.
"It felt surreal and I was even a bit skeptical of the call I received, but after seeing the confirmation emails and official forms to fill out, I knew I was actually going to be performing at Groovin," he said.
"I've been uploading music to Triple J Unearthed for a number of years now, most of which have flown under the radar and a couple tracks being highlighted by the Triple J team in the past."
NAYYETHWEY has joined a stacked 2023 line-up, featuring Australian and international artists such as Amy Shark, Fatboy Slim, and alt-J.
He said he hoped the audience takes to his blend of soft pop and RnB ballads, evident in his debut single GO BACK.
The festival would be NAYYETHWEY's first time on a stage in about four years, and he said he was looking forward to playing in his hometown.
"I certainly am looking forward to making a big comeback and leaving a good first public impression since I re-established myself as an independent artist in November of last year," he said.
"I definitely want to meet other artists on the day and network with people who can support my career path.
"There definitely is a significance of playing in Bendigo - I know a lot of my friends will be there and a lot of locals, and non-locals, will discover my music through GTM."
Groovin' The Moo Bendigo is on Saturday, April 29 at the Bendigo Showgrounds. For tickets visit gtm.net.au/bendigo.
