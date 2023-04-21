Bendigo Comm games budget under scrutiny

COMMONWEALTH Games minister Jacinta Allan has dismissed concerns about funding as planning continues for 2026.
It comes as state and federal National MPs intensify their scrutiny of the Andrews state government ahead of the Victorian budget.
Senator Bridget McKenzie and Legislative Assembly member Gaelle Broad were worried budget pressures could leave host cities' councils "holding the can" for the funding to pay for Games infrastructure.
"That is a concern. We are putting it on the table that we want communities like Bendigo to have legacy projects and infrastructure in terms of accommodation, great sporting venues that will serve our state and nation going forward," she said.
The clock is ticking for Games organisers, who have less than three years to finish planning and building multiple sports grounds and an athletes' village.
Ms Allan said her government had grabbed the Games "with both hands" and was taking an "investment approach" that would leave a lasting legacy for regional communities.
