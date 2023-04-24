Bendigo Advertiser
Floods

Hope for Rochester flood victims after face-to-face insurer meetings

By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Sharon and Ross Wilson had success at this week's in-person meetings with insurers.
Frustrated flood victims in Rochester are finding new hope in face-to-face consultations with insurance companies after months of delays.

