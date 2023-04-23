Confidence for the move to secondary school

Catherine McAuley College (CMC) is committed to a smooth student transition from primary to high school.
Staff collaborate with parents, carers, and primary schools to support Grade 6 students in their move to secondary school.
"We understand the step from primary school into secondary school is an enormous transition. Our role as a community is to support students and families through this process," deputy principal - Coolock Tim Edwards said.
We understand the step from primary school into secondary school is an enormous transition. Our role ... is to support students and families through this process.- Tim Edwards, deputy principal, Coolock
There are three key steps to a confident start to secondary school - open events, enrolment and transition. The aim is for students and their families to get to know the CMC community and establish a partnership between students, staff and families to support their child's journey from Year 7 to Year 12.
Open events include both on-campus and interactive online experiences. Families are invited to visit for a Coolock Campus Tour. Bookings for April and May tours are open online. Tours allow time for questions and build excitement as students visit the learning spaces for science, woodwork, food technology, music, agriculture and the exciting new Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct, due to open Term 2. 'Discover CMC' Days (May 1-5) allow Grade 6 students to visit CMC on a regular school day and experience life as a Year 7.
'Virtual Open House' is an innovative online resource for Grade 6 students to build confidence about starting high school. Head online any time for engaging videos, handy tips, interactive virtual tours and FAQs. Enrolments are made through the online portal for Year 7, 2024 and close on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Following enrolment, the college endeavours to collect as much information as possible about each child's learning and social needs, beginning with an enrolment interview between a member of college leadership, each Grade 6 student and their parents or carers.
Transition is the process of students and families getting to know CMC and college staff getting to know students before starting Year 7 in 2024. The college will provide information and resources to support a confident transition to high school from the open events to the orientation day and parent information evening in December.
Victorian high schools are well-known for their educational excellence, offering a diverse range of subjects, extracurricular activities, and support services to ensure students' success. As the enrolment season approaches, parents and guardians must be well-informed to secure the best education for their teenagers. Here are some essential tips for enrolling your child in high school.
Start by researching the various high schools in your area, and consider factors such as academic performance, facilities, extracurricular offerings, and school culture. Reach out to other parents and use online resources, such as My School (myschool.edu.au) or the Victorian Department of Education and Training website, to compare school performance data.
Many high schools host open days or information sessions that allow prospective students and their families to visit the site, meet teachers and administrators, and learn about the school's programs and offerings. Take advantage of these opportunities to gather more information and ask questions.
Each high school may have its enrolment criteria based on factors such as residential location, sibling attendance, academic performance, or special abilities. Ensure you are familiar with the specific criteria for the schools you are considering and verify your child meets the requirements.
If your child has particular interests or strengths, consider schools that offer specialised programs, such as STEM, performing arts, or sports academies. These programs often provide additional opportunities for students to excel in their chosen field, enhancing their overall experience.
Consider the proximity of the school to your home and available transportation options. Investigate public transportation routes, carpooling possibilities, or even biking or walking paths if the school is nearby.
Adhering to application deadlines is crucial. Make sure to submit all required documents on time, as late submissions may not be considered. The enrolment period usually begins in April, but specific dates may vary from school to school.
Many high schools offer scholarships or financial aid programs for eligible students. Research these options and apply as early as possible to increase the chances of securing financial assistance.
Some high schools require entrance exams or interviews as part of their enrolment process. Ensure your child is well-prepared for these assessments by providing appropriate resources, tutoring, or practice materials.
Keep track of important dates, documents, and contact information for each school to which you apply. Creating a dedicated folder or spreadsheet can help you manage your child's enrolment process effectively.
The transition to high school can be both exciting and challenging for students. Maintain open communication with your child, provide support, and encourage them to express their thoughts and feelings throughout the process.
School open days can be exciting, but it's essential to do a bit of preparation.
To make the most of open days, it is crucial to ask questions. It is the perfect opportunity to direct all your queries on every topic of concern to the right person, be it students or staff.
Prospective students and parents or caregivers need to develop a list of questions relevant to them, and every list will be different.
As the name suggests, an open day is when you can meet with the principal and ask questions. It's when teachers get to showcase their classrooms. It's where senior students act as guides.
"When I checked out our local primary schools, I found it was all about whether we felt comfortable with the staff. They were approachable and personable," the parent of a first-year student, Ben Riley, said.
You can also gather information on what is available to you and your child academically, athletically and more.
First, consider what's most important to you when choosing a school for your child. Is it academic achievement, is it behaviour management, is it the overall feel of the school, is it the teachers, is it the facilities and resources? It might be a combination of all these things.
Write down all the things you hope your potential school can deliver. Use these things as a starting point for any essential questions you need to be answered.
Every school will have a handbook covering the essentials. This gives you a good overview of the school and its approach.
However, you may have more questions about the school's teaching philosophy, approach to discipline, and life outside the classroom.
Another way to gauge whether the school is right for your family is to have a look around. Do the students appear happy? Do the teachers seem approachable and friendly? Can you picture your child here?
Sometimes these observations carry the most weight, and even if your questions have been answered well if any of these don't seem right, then it may not be the school for you.
"We did talk to the neighbours, but being our first school year, we only knew a handful of the parents from kindergarten," Ben said.
Other parents can give you insider knowledge and share what they like best about the school. However, always come back to your first list of what's most important to you, as this can vary from family to family. Make sure you choose based on your needs and values rather than what is discussed as a 'good school'.
Many boarding parents want to know about homework support opportunities, mobile phone policy, how the school deals with issues, and career pathways. They may have questions about how children will be looked after from a pastoral point of view and their health and well-being.
Parents should consider the elements most important to them and ask questions accordingly.