Traditionally, Golden Square's biggest rivalry in the BFNL is with Sandhurst.
In modern times that rivalry has been surpassed by the Bulldogs' battles with Strathfieldsaye.
If you asked players from both teams which team they like to beat most, a high percentage of Storm players would answer Golden Square and the boys from Wade Street would definitely lean Strathfieldsaye.
Since Strathfieldsaye entered the BFNL in 2009, Golden Square has won five flags - the last of which was against Strathfieldsaye in 2013.
The Storm have won four flags and in that time no other club in the BFNL has won more than one.
After handing the Storm 58 and 47-point losses in their two home and away battles last year, the Bulldogs entered their qualifying final clash full of confidence and, in many pundits eyes, on track for a grand final berth.
Those plans hit a major road block when Strathfieldsaye belted Square by six goals in the qualifying final.
That's the nature of the rivalry. No matter what form they're in and where they're placed on the ladder, the two clubs tend to bring out the best in each other.
Their round two clash at Tannery Lane on Saturday shapes as another ripper.
The Storm defeated Gisborne in round one, while Square opened its campaign with a big win over Kyneton.
While the qualifying final loss to the Storm last year left a sour taste in the Bulldogs' mouths, coach Christian Carter said 2022 form counted for nothing this week.
"It's a different season, they've had a fair turnover of players and they have a different forward structure this year.
"Their midfield is high quality so that's going to be a great battle in there.
"We look a little bit different and we play a bit different compared to last year.
"They've just come off beating the premiers, so it should be a great battle."
The Strathfieldsaye clash is the second leg of a tough opening four weeks for the Dogs, who tackle Sandhurst and South Bendigo respectively in rounds three and four.
"When the draw came out I was really happy with the start,'' Carter said.
"It's a tough start, but I feel as though we've prepared well for it after playing some quality opposition in our practice matches and the signs from round one were really pleasing. We are ready to go because we knew how important the first few weeks would be for us, with Strathfieldsaye this week and Sandhurst after that."
The highlight of Saturday's game will be the inside midfield battle.
Square's Tom Toma, Ricky Monti, Jack Hickman, Ryan Hartley and Terry Reeves up against the Storm's stars in Jake Moorhead, Cal McCarty, Daniel Clohesy, Riley Wilson and Bode Stevens.
McCarty (37 touches and 11 marks) and Moorhead (31 touches) had 68 possessions between them against Gisborne in round one.
Toma made an instant impact in his first game back in the BFNL last week, with 21 contested possessions against the Tigers.
"It was probably the day for it, but his contested work was really good,'' Carter said of Toma.
"He wasn't the only one. Monti had a big day, Hickman was good, Reeves and Hartley had an impact. We know that it's going to be a strength of our game, but for Tom to come in and play like that in his first game back was really impressive.
"Those players are good on the inside with their contested work, but we also have players that are good on the outside.
"I thought out wingers Tom Strauch and Liam Barrett were enormous for us, particularly in the first half."
An ankle injury has robbed Strathfieldsaye of exciting forward Jack Exell, while veteran midfielder/defender Shannon Geary is also on the sidelines.
In other highlight so round two, Sandhurst travels to Kyneton in search of a second-straight win, while round one surprise packet Kangaroo Flat hosts South Bendigo.
The Dragons and Bloods starts favourites, but it would be no shock to see either game go the other way.
The remainder of round two is expected to go to script.
Eaglehawk, who is without key forward Darcy Richards (shoulder), and Gisborne should be too classy for Maryborough and Castlemaine respectively.
RANKING POINTS
Billy Evans (Eh) 171
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 163
Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 159
Callum McCarty (SS) 158
Brady Neill (Mb) 152
Mitch Trewhella (KF) 146
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 141
John Watson (Cm) 138
Ricky Monti (GS) 135
Ben Thompson (Eh) 133
DISPOSALS
John Watson (Cm) 43
David Wilson (Cm) 38
Cal McCarty (SS) 37
Matthew Filo (Cm) 37
Billy Evans (Eh) 34
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 34
Daniel Lawson (Cm) 33
Jake Moorhead (SS) 31
Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 31
Cal McConachy (Cm) 31
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 29
Ben Thompson (Eh) 23
Thomas Toma (GS) 21
Billy Evans (Eh) 20
Cal McCarty (SS) 19
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 19
Cooper Leon (SB) 19
Nick Stagg (Sh) 18
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 18
Noah Walsh (Sh) 17
MARKS
Cal McCarty (SS) 11
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 10
Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 10
Brady Neill (Mb) 10
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 10
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 9
Luke Webb (SS) 9
Pat Blandford (SS) 8
Lucas Iudica (Kyn) 8
Jack Reaper (Gis) 7
CONTESTED MARKS
Jake Summers (Kyn) 4
Hamish Morcom (GS) 3
James Schischka (SS) 2
Jack Reaper (Gis) 2
Joseph Mayes (SS) 2
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 2
Zac Denahy (Gis) 2
Alex Powell (SS) 2
Jayden Burke (GS) 2
Jack Stewart (GS) 2
INTERCEPT MARKS
Brady Neill (Mb) 7
Jack Reaper (Gis) 5
Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 5
Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 4
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 4
Brayden Torpey (SB) 4
Cal McCarty (SS) 3
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 3
Jake Thrum (GS) 3
Tanner Nally (Sh) 3
CLEARANCES
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 18
Billy Evans (Eh) 14
Nick Stagg (Sh) 12
Braidon Blake (Gis) 11
Jake Moorhead (SS) 10
Terence Reeves (GS) 10
Ricky Monti (GS) 10
Joel Swatton (SB) 9
Brody Haddow (SB) 9
Ben Thompson (Eh) 9
INSIDE 50s
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 9
Cal McCarty (SS) 8
Matthew Filo (Cm) 8
Luke Ellings (Gis) 7
Brendan Josey (Cm) 7
Jai Howell (Kyn) 7
Daniel Lawson (Cm) 7
Nick Stagg (Sh) 7
Cal McConachy (Cm) 6
Nathan Horbury (SB) 6
REBOUND 50s
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 12
Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 11
Brady Neill (Mb) 11
Alex Brown (Mb) 11
John Watson (Cm) 9
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 9
Bryce Curnow (Sh) 9
Marcus Angove (Eh) 9
Nick Keogh (KF) 8
Brayden Torpey (SB) 8
TACKLES
Mitch Trewhella (KF) 18
Nathan Horbury (SB) 14
Sam Griffiths (SB) 14
Francis Randall (Kyn) 12
Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 11
Noah Wheeler (Eh) 11
Mitch McClure (Mb) 10
Isaac Carracher (Sh) 10
Liam Duguid (GS) 9
Joel Swatton (Mb) 9
HIT OUTS
Hamish Hosking (Sh) 83
Mac Cameron (SB) 66
Ty Stewart (Mb) 52
James Orr (Kyn) 38
Matt Compston (GS) 33
Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 33
Lloyd Butcher (Cm) 30
Jake Postle (Mb) 24
Braidon Blake (Gis) 23
Toby Roberts (KF) 23
