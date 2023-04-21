Nine centuries, 11 half-centuries and an average of 92.
They're a set of numbers you'd expect to read when looking back on a section of the career of the great Sir Donald Bradman.
Not quite. The numbers reflect Bridgewater's dominance of Inglewood over the past 15 years since.
Heading into Saturday's clash between the LVFNL neighbours, Bridgewater has won their past encounters by an average margin of 92 points.
Nine of the 26 games were by more than 100 points, with the greatest margin 207 points in 2021.
Inglewood's last win over the Mean Machine was an eight-point triumph in round six of the 2008 season.
Blues' coach Darrell Billett is hoping that streak comes to an end on Saturday.
The Blues are winless through the first two rounds, but they played good footy at times in losses to likely finalist Bears-Lagoon Serpentine and reigning premier Marong.
In contrast, Bridgewater has won its first two games, albeit the Mean Machine is yet to play one of the top sides.
"We got beaten by 13 points by Serp, who are playing good footy, and I know the end result didn't look pretty against Marong, but to hold them goalless in the first quarter was a big effort,'' Billett said.
"We're going alright, but we still haven't won a game and we need to change that.
"There's probably only one player in the side that's played more than three or four games against Bridgewater, so to most of them they don't know much about the rivalry.
"To them it's just another game of footy, but there will be a little bit of emphasis made on the fact Bridgewater has beaten us up over the last 15 years.
"They were in a golden era where they won seven flags and played in a couple more grand finals, while we had some years where we struggled.
"We'd love to get the monkey off our back. It's not just Bridgey that has dominated us in that period, I don't think we've beaten Pyramid Hill for a long time either.
"It's going to be a ripping day for footy on Saturday, it's the Anzac Day weekend, our crowds have been really good and the club... it would be great if we could turn the tables on Bridgey."
The other big game is at Pyramid Hill where the home side hosts the unbeaten Bears-Lagoon Serpentine.
The Bulldogs, who have only played one game this year, will relish the big ground and dry conditions.
A Bears' win would elevate their standing in top-three conversations.
Elsewhere, Marong will continue on its winning way when it hosts Newbridge at Malone Park, while MGYCW should open its account for 2023 when it tackles Mitiamo at Marist College.
