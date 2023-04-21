A PARADE of gowned academics marched through Bendigo on Friday afternoon, from the Capital Theatre, down to Pall Mall and on to a centre of learning.
It was a proud moment for Bendigo TAFE chair Marg O'Rourke, who was among those celebrating 150 years of higher education in Bendigo.
"All the people who have worked in this sector over this journey, we are just custodians for a period of time and I think it's wonderful to acknowledge the past and what lies ahead," she said.
Both the TAFE and La Trobe University's local campus chart their history back to the Bendigo School of Mines on McCrae Street, the ultimate parade destination.
"We've been a big part of each others' history in all the different versions," Ms O'Rourke said.
She joined a host of current academics, civic leaders and alumni from both the TAFE and university for the march, including Dr Penny Davies AM.
The historian of La Trobe Bendigo's past was rapt that a letter had surfaced from exactly 50 years ago, just in time not only for the 150th celebrations but to be published in new book Memories & Milestones: Tertiary Education in Bendigo, 1873-2023.
Dr Davies and the family of that letter's writer, former Bendigo Institute of Technology's former principal Edward Thompson, had spoken many times over the years with one of his descendants about a time capsule to be opened in 2073.
"We would talk about how we would not be here to see it opened," she said.
The family recently agreed to supply a copy of the letter - not the one buried - last December.
"I send you greetings and good wishes from the past," Thompson had written.
"As a life long reader of so called 'Science Fiction', from Verne to Wells and Asimov, Campbell, Leinster and others, it has been my privilege to see many of the early prophecies become actual science fact; including man on the moon, radio, TV, radar, in my lifetime."
He wrote that it was difficult to imagine what the institute might look like, "except perhaps that it would be more crowded!"
There are certainly more people at the TAFE and university today, though they are spread out over multiple campuses.
The letter is also tinged with the uncertainties of an age of global tensions.
"If as I hope and pray, you have not had to endure global wars in the 100 years, or suffered any uncontrollable disasters, then there should be more 'wonders' that have unfolded in that time."
Thompson ended his letter with the hope that his beloved institution would make considerable progress "so that no longer be injustice or intolerance interfere with man's progress" by the year 2073.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
