Memories linger for families of our war heroes

I grew up knowing that my great uncle had died on the Kokoda trail - a family legacy of grief and loss that still resonates within the family and left my grandmother bereft.
Many families are the same.
Some years back I was talking with a work colleague and mentioned that I was about to take an extended overland trip across North Africa, including Libya.
His ears pricked up.
Would I consider doing a detour outside of Tobruk to visit a Commonwealth war graves site in which a family member was buried, he asked.
He'd get a picture of an uncle killed in action. Perhaps I could find the grave and take a picture of it, with the black and white snap beside it?
It was intrigued. Of course, I said. I'd give it a shot.
What started as a simple request turned out to be a hugely moving experience.
The grave was in the Tobruk War Cemetery - the area mostly remember for the "Rats of Tobruk" campaigns of the early 1940s.
To get to the site we drove through flat fields a short distance from the city and found a cemetery immaculately maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Neat rows of sandstone-coloured headstones marked the fallen, a scattering of low trees and bushes between the graves adding a softness to the terrain.
A raised platform, with a cross, was inscribed with a simple epitaph - "Their name liveth for evermore".
It look a little bit of exploring but I eventually found the right headstone, placed the cherished image on it and took a picture. The face which stared out at me seemed too young to have died.
The tranquility of that spot belied the waves of war that had rolled over the region as Allied and Axis forces fought for control of the Tobruk port. The Commonwealth War Graves website for the Tobruk site has 2,282 Commonwealth Second World War servicemen buried or commemorated within its borders. Of these 171 were unidentified. Alongside the Commonwealth heroes lie 171 war graves of other fighters, most Polish.
While I walked among the graves, I took a moment to recall another life lost to war - my great uncle.
When I returned to Australia I was able to deliver a package of photographs to my colleague's family, who were hugely grateful.
I was also grateful to them for the chance to have visited such a profoundly moving place. It may not have happened without the request.
This Anzac Day I, like so many families, will recall loved ones lost. And thank them for their service.
