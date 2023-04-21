Greater Bendigo has recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 20 cases in the 24 hours leading up to April 21.
There are 119 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges recorded 35 cases during the week, Mount Alexander (19), Central Goldfields (4), Campaspe (27), Gannawarra (9), Buloke (7) and Loddon recorded three.
The data showed there was 6052 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of four per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 865, up from 830 last week.
There are 297 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 19 COVID patients, with two cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are seven COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state's sustained trend of an increase in COVID cases, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions continued this week.
"The increase in transmission is being driven by the combination of waning immunity and the growth in recent weeks of multiple Omicron recombinant XBB sublineages," he said.
Professor Sutton said these form 74 per cent of circulating variants from wastewater samples - XBB.1.5 (37 per cent), XBB.1.9.1 (15 per cent), XBB.1.16 (5 per cent), and other mixed XBB sublineages (17 per cent).
Sadly, a total of 40 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Professor Sutton said notified influenza cases in Victoria rose by 38 per cent in the first fortnight of April compared to the fortnight prior - indicating seasonal influenza activity has returned for 2023.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
