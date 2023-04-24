Australia and New Zealand will come together today to honour those who have served as members of their armed forces.
In Bendigo, this year's Anzac Day theme - Side by Side - acknowledges 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War in 1973.
Reflecting on his time in the service, veteran Doug Harrison said he would take the time to quietly reflect on the 523 Australians who died in Vietnam.
ANZAC DAY:
Mr Harrison was in Vietnam for 12 months from April 1967, during which time two of his platoon were killed and 21, including himself, were injured.
"We went back as a group quite a few years ago, did a tour, and you could see that what you did was an advantage to the local people," he said.
"But 50 years, [it] seems we're all getting older and it's a long time ago."
Mr Harrison said he has remained close friends with his fellow service-people, including sub-branch president of the Vietnam Veteran's Association of Bendigo Paul Penno.
He said the friendships formed with other veterans were "unique".
"They've been through what you've been through, and you can speak a common language," he said.
"We found that a lot of people, after they came back, they'd changed. A chap from the Second World War told me 'you'll find your friends have changed, but it won't be your friends, it'll be you that's different'."
Mr Harrison said during the past 50 years it was good to see advancements made with medical and mental support of returning veterans.
"Unfortunately, there's a lot of veterans [who] have committed suicide and it's hopefully this could prevent some," he said.
Mr Harrison said he would march at Eaglehawk's dawn service, before attending the 9.30am Bendigo service.
RSL Bendigo sub-branch president Peter Swandale said this Anzac Day would look different for him, as he was looking forward to marching with his son in Sydney.
"Marching side by side with him, I'm very much honoured to be able to do that," he said.
"It's a sense of pride to be able to see generations marching side by side with their family members, the grin on their face, on all families."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bendigo District RSL sub-branch vice-president Glenn Ludeman will lead the Anzac Day services at the Soldiers Memorial Institute on Tuesday.
Mr Swandale said Anzac Day was about honouring all veterans, from World War II to Vietnam and Afghanistan.
He said it was sad to see less World War II veterans marching each year.
Bendigo-based World War II veteran Pierce Grenfell will march at the service, according to Mr Swandale, but he admitted "it is also sad to see a generation of our veterans leave".
"Unfortunately, that is what life is all about - we'll concentrate on all veterans alive and honour those who are dead," he said.
Mr Swandale said he urged everyone to buy a poppy or a badge as all money goes to supporting veterans.
If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited to, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.