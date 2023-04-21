KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling is backing his side to rebound strongly against South Bendigo on Saturday, following the Roos' loss to Sandhurst in their BFNL season-opener at the the QEO last weekend.
The Roos went down by 10 goals in a rematch of last year's grand final rivals, but will be bolstered for their clash against the Bloods by the inclusion of guns Ashley and Abbey Ryan.
Cowling, who was also absent last week while representing Victoria's open men's side at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association (AMMNA) Championships in Perth, said the loss would only motivate his players further.
He was able to draw plenty of positives from the result.
"I was happy with how they went ... we're not too worried losing by 10 considering the terrible weather and with Ash and Abbey not playing," Cowling said.
"I watched the livestream and we definitely had our chances to win.
"Talking with the girls this week, they know where they went wrong and I'm sure they'll be making amends on Saturday by trying to get our first win of the season.
"It was a bit of a weird feeling with me not there and no Ash and Abbey to start the season, so we are looking forward to settling down and firing up."
MORE BFNL NETBALL:
Among the bright spots for Kangaroo Flat were the solid form of Milly Wicks away from the defensive midcourt at goal attack and valuable A-grade game time for Ava Lowndes in defence and Ella Wicks.
Cowling said South Bendigo had obviously impressed in a 39-goal win over Eaglehawk and would be a tough match-up for all sides following an injection of new and young talent.
"I'm sure Jannelle (South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs) will want to beat us for the first time since she's left the club," he said.
"You can't go past the three big key players in their line-up. Chloe Langley had a big game in goals, Chloe Gray is looking extremely fit in the midcourt, and Alicia (McGlashan) will be doing all she can to help beat her old club.
"We are looking forward to it. It's a tough start to the season playing Sandhurst and South back-to-back, but we love those tough games."
The Bloods could not have marked their full-time move to Harry Trott Oval anymore magnificently than with their 70-31 win over Eaglehawk in last week's rain.
Coach Hobbs, who crossed to the Bloods from Kangaroo Flat in 2018, but is still without a win against the club she coached to two A-grade flags, is again excited by the challenge.
"We'll give it our best shot. We know we will have to step things up again to beat a team like Flat, but we'll be ready. she said.
"Obviously getting the Ryan girls back really strengthens them and makes our job that much harder.
"We're looking forward to the challenge."
Interest will surround the performances of Langley and Gray, with the South teammates' VNL teams (Boroondara Express and City West Falcons) scheduled to meet each other the night before Saturday's game.
"Hopefully they recover well and are still fit enough to play their role for us," Hobbs said.
"But it's not the ideal preparation."
At Kyneton, Sandhurst will look to follow up an impressive first round win over Kangaroo Flat, which was led by captain Meg Williams and goal attack Kelsey Meade.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said if there was one thing the Dragons knew about Kyneton, it was to expect a tough scrap.
"I admit to not hearing a lot about Kyneton, but I'm sure Fletch (Michelle Fletcher) and the Mangan girls are still onboard," she said.
"They are always ultra-competitive and always just outside the five, so, on their day, you never know what can happen.
"It will be a tough game, no doubt. We will have to show up ready to go."
Sandhurst will regain Shae Clifford and Charlotte Sexton for the game following their involvement in last week's 19-and-under national championships in Darwin.
Sexton, who is playing in the VNL this season with City West Falcons, capped a brilliant tournament by this week being named in the Australian 19-and-under training squad for 2023-24.
A squad of 28 players has been named.
Kyneton, which has regained quality goaler Claire Oakley this season, was in solid touch in a 54-23 opening-round win over Golden Square at Wade Street.
At Castlemaine, the Magpies clash with Gisborne in a rematch of last year's first semi-final, won in extra time by the Bulldogs.
Both teams started the season with a win, with Gisborne defeating Strathfieldsaye 49-24 and Castlemaine overcoming Maryborough 47-37.
In other round two games, Strathfieldsaye hosts Golden Square and Eaglehawk and Marybourgh clash at Canterbury Park, with all four teams chasing their first win.
