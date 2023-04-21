Bendigo Advertiser
Rebounding Roos set sights on buoyant Bloods in BFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 12:45pm
Kangaroo Flat's Milly Wicks made the most of some time away from the midcourt at goal attack last week against Sandhurst. Picture by Darren Howe
KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling is backing his side to rebound strongly against South Bendigo on Saturday, following the Roos' loss to Sandhurst in their BFNL season-opener at the the QEO last weekend.

