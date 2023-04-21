Jobseekers living in Heathcote and the surrounding region are encouraged to register for next month's Heathcote and District Employment Expo.
The two-hour expo at Barrack Reserve (126 High Street, Heathcote) will highlight around 30 businesses and organisations and is suitable for jobseekers living within a 60km radius of Heathcote and south of the region, including communities leading to Seymour, Kilmore, Broadford, Kyneton, and Castlemaine.
The expo has been organised by GROW Bendigo with support from the City of Greater Bendigo, Jobs Victoria, Workforce Australia, Heathcote Health, and Heathcote Community House.
City of Greater Bendigo Manager Economic Development Ben Devanny said the city was delighted to support the expo.
"The expo will bring together a great range of businesses who are actively recruiting staff and are keen to connect with local residents about job and training opportunities, as well as workplace benefits in a convenient one-stop-shop," Mr Devanny said.
"Whether you are seeking full-time or part time work, returning to work after a career break, seeking a career change or looking to upskill, take advantage of your time at this expo and discover the great opportunities available."
Mr Devanny said the initiative was a fantastic opportunity for jobseekers to explore a diverse range of career opportunities available with local businesses like Mandalay Resources, Sweet Justice Honey, and Silver Spoon Estate.
The Employment Expo will also have several education services who can provide advice about training and career pathways for jobseekers looking to gain new skills and qualifications.
"I encourage people living in Heathcote and the surrounding areas to register and come along to the expo to find the right job for you," Mr Devanny said.
The expo will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at Barrack Reserve in Heathcote from noon to 2pm.
To register, visit eventbrite.com.au/e/heathcote-district-employment-jobseeker-invitation-tickets-599970466817
