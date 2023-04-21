Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote jobs expo to help those seeking a career

Updated April 21 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:26am
Wineries and mining are some of the career paths on offer at the Heathcote jobs expo.
Jobseekers living in Heathcote and the surrounding region are encouraged to register for next month's Heathcote and District Employment Expo.

