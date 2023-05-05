Queen Victoria's five metre tall statue in Bendigo's Rosalind Park has looked out over passersby since it was erected in 1903.
Though Queen Victoria never visited Bendigo, she watched from her stoop as her great, great granddaughter Queen Elizabeth II became the first reigning monarch to tour the city in 1954, and again when the then Prince of Wales - now King Charles III - visited the city twice.
He piloted the number 30 tram during his first visit to the city in 1974 - reportedly stalling it as he lifted his hand off the drive train to give the royal salute.
Prince Charles also visited the Bendigo Show, where the showgrounds were renamed the Prince of Wales Showgrounds to commemorate the visit. Had polo been on the programme that day he said he would have been up for a hit-out.
Later that day, he would greet the crowds on the steps of the city offices where he said "it's nice to see that we have managed to empty some of the pubs".
Prince Charles returned to Bendigo in 1983 with his new bride, Diana, and waved to the crowds from the balcony at the Shamrock Hotel after a series of walkabouts.
The procession included a special performance by now retired dragon Sun Loong who - custom states only bows to royalty - gave the royal couple nine ceremonial bows.
Before that, the royal couple had arrived at the airport to adoring crowdsand then travelled into the city, where the then Prince of Wales gave a short speech.
"While my wife and I were walking through the shopping mall just now we discovered that many of you had been waiting here since 10 or 11 o'clock this morning and we're both enormously touched that you should have even considered doing so, particularly on a very cold and blustery day," he said.
"But not quite as cold as Ballarat, where we have just come from."
The latter comment was met with huge cheers.
"Mr Mayor, I will certainly take back your very kind messages of goodwill and loyalty to her Majesty when we return after our tour here and tin New Zealand, which is shortly coming up," Prince Charles continued.
"But both my wife and I can only repeat again our very warmest thanks for your marvellous welcome and for the hospitality you've given us here."
The royal visit did not go without a hitch. Their plane on approach to Bendigo developed a technical difficulty and a wheel had to be winched down by hand.
While the royal couple were being feted in the city a replacement plane was flown in from Canberra. Prince Charles then helped to pilot it to Albury.
