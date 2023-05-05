Bendigo Advertiser
Coronation Day: Catch up with Bendigo's Royal Connections

By Gabriel Rule and Juanita Greville
May 6 2023 - 4:00am
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on May 6, 2023. Picture by Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Victoria's five metre tall statue in Bendigo's Rosalind Park has looked out over passersby since it was erected in 1903.

