UPDATED, 2.45pm: Hundreds of people attended a service at the All Seasons Resort on Friday to honour the life of Peter Sheahan
The service was led by Sheahan's son-in-law Leigh Bice with speeches given by Sheahan's three children and three step-children.
All shared the life lessons they learned from Sheahan, with personal stories intertwined with themes of cars, country music, hard work and family.
Sheahan's close friend Olive Bice closed the service with a performance of Hold The Ladder Lord.
EARLIER: Whether it was speedway, country music or his family, Peter Sheahan never did things by halves.
The Bendigo stalwart died on Tuesday, April 11, in palliative care, after battling health conditions for a number of years.
He has been remembered by his son Norm Sheahan as a "tough bugger", inspirational due to his years of tireless service to whatever communities he found himself in.
Peter Sheahan was born in Broken Hill on December 31, 1942. He was one of eight children and lost both of his parents at the age of eight.
While camping at the White Hills Botanical Gardens as a child, Sheahan met a musician, who inspired him to take up singing and playing the guitar.
For 21 years, Sheahan was a regular face at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and won several awards for his songwriting, including the gospel and children's song of the year in 1999.
"He ended up in Bendigo with a house with no walls, to then write hundreds of songs, several that have won awards nationally," his son said.
"He loved his country [music] and he loved writing songs, and this was a person that couldn't read or write until he was in his late teens.
"I just get real inspiration that you can do whatever you want no matter if things aren't handed to you."
For Mr Sheahan, his early memories of his father revolved around another passion, speedway.
Sheahan was president of the Golden City Speedway Drivers Association and worked hard in the 1970s to upgrade the track's dirt banks to a wooden safety fence built out of old railway sleepers.
He operated the Marong Road Speedway, where his children spent much of their childhood.
"We bought the house next door, so I actually had the whole speedway to play with when I was a young fellow," Mr Sheahan said.
"Our childhood went to obviously speedway for the first part, and then it went more to country music.
"We travelled around to Tamworth Country Music Festival and heaps of other country music festivals ... there was country music and also rodeos, we went through lots of rodeos as just a young family traveling around. That was my upbringing."
Mr Sheahan said he was amazed at how tight-knit the country music community was, especially in Bendigo.
"The thing with the country music is they just pull out a guitar around a campfire and start playing it and next minute there's 20 or 30 people; that was probably what Dad loved the most," he said.
"But the community, even when someone's not well or someone needs a hand - a lot of the people are off the country, so they're off farms and they just have that charitable look-after-your-neighbour type mentality."
"It's a pretty special little community, the country music community."
Until his last days, Sheahan organised and ran the fundraising event 'Peter Sheahan's Walk-up Shows', held once a month where entertainers donated their time to raise funds for a different cause, such as motor neurone disease, niemann-pick disease Foundation and the Bendigo palliative care.
Sheahan could also be seen performing at nursing homes, and heard on Phoenix FM, where he presented various programs including the breakfast show and a country music show.
Mr Sheahan said the walk-up shows and radio were a clear example of his dad's work ethic, even in his later life.
"There were days where, seriously, we thought we wouldn't see him the next day and two days later he would be doing his walk-up show or he'd be doing the radio show, or he would be trying to make a commitment to get somewhere," he said.
"He was in intensive care seven years ago, and they gave him three months to live. He was in there for nine days in basically a coma.
"To see him still trying to raise money and spread the country music love, that's probably the most inspirational thing for me."
Mr Sheahan said he would always remember his dad attaching his tools to his walking frame, because it "took too long" to go and get another drill.
"On his second last day, I said to him, 'Dad, you can't do any more'," he said.
"He said, 'you know what, as long as there's family here, always love, always listen, don't hold grudges. Stick together, look after your friends, and you'll have a good life'."
"He always said, 'don't let anyone tell you you can't do it. You can achieve whatever you want. You've just got to work hard. You don't get lucky, you get rewarded for hard work'."
Sheahan would be remembered at a service at the All Seasons Resort Hotel, where people from all parts of his life were expected to attend.
