Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
In Depth

Bendigo stalwart Peter Sheahan remembered at touching service

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Sheahan at his father's funeral. Picture by Darren Howe
Bill Sheahan at his father's funeral. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATED, 2.45pm: Hundreds of people attended a service at the All Seasons Resort on Friday to honour the life of Peter Sheahan

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.