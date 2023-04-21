Police are warning travellers to drive safely this weekend following a fatal crash in the state's north which claimed the lives of five people.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was believed two vehicles and a truck collided at the Murray Valley Highway and Labuan Road intersection, Strathmerton about 2.30pm on April 20.
The five people, who died at the scene, have brought this year's road toll to 102, up from 79 at the same time last year.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said this was an example of drivers not familiarising themselves with their journey before they leave.
"Just because a GPS tells you to go a certain way does not mean you have to follow it blindly," he said.
"By all means, use them, but always make sure you're checking for stop and give way signs, especially at places where a highway meets a smaller road like at Strathmerton."
Starting from 12.01am on April 21, police will launch Operation Tribute over the Anzac Day period with the hope it will stop the rising road toll.
With many schools and other workers taking a day off on April 24, police are expecting traffic volumes similar to a long weekend.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said dedicated police units would be out on roads across the region, ensuring drivers don't disrupt Anzac Day ceremonies.
"Every little town will have a service on the roadside or there will be road closures in centres such as Bendigo," he said.
"We are asking drivers to be respectful and take care as people move around.
"These parades are made up of veterans who may not move around as quickly as others, or others trying to find parks to go to these events."
Police will also be targeting the usual infringements such as impaired driving, seatbelt wearing and speeding.
"We want people to arrive five minutes late if it means they won't break the law to get there," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"With the recent change in legislation, we're also reminding drivers instructing learners it is still illegal to be on your phone even in the passenger seat.
"Put your phone in the boot and don't get distracted. You can still listen to music, but you won't feel the need to look at the screen."
Operation Tribute will run from April 21 to 25.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
