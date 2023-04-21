Two crucial contests highlight round three of the CV League Men season this weekend.
At the top of the table, undefeated rivals Shepparton South and Shepparton United do battle, while traditional foes Strathdale and Eaglehawk meet at Beischer Park.
A clear divide looks like developing on the ladder, with Shepparton South, Shepparton United and Tatura in a league of their own at the top and the remaining five clubs left to, firstly, battle for finals positions and, secondly, avoid last place and the threat of relegation to League Two.
Games against clubs that are in your zone of the ladder hold extra importance.
As good as Shepparton United has been in the first couple of games, you can't tip against Shepparton South.
The Strathdale-Eaglehawk game is not as clear cut.
There's likely to be little between the fourth and fifth-placed teams, particularly if the Borough regains key midfielder Riley Hayton.
Sixth-placed Epsom hosts Tatura on Saturday night and it's hard to have confidence in the Scorpions after they were thumped 10-0 last week by Shepparton South.
The league's two winless teams - Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully - meet at Club Court on Sunday.
The loser of this game will take on the unenviable tag of favourite for relegation.
It's a different story in League One Women, with Colts and Spring Gully expected to battle for the title.
They meet for the first time this year on Sunday and both teams are in great form.
Colts have a combined scoreline of 8-0 in their two wins, while the Reds played their first game of the season last week and won 4-1 over Shepparton United.
Strathdale needs to defeat Eaglehawk on Saturday if the Blues are to be regarded as a genuine contender.
In the other game on Saturday, Shepparton South and Shepparton United clash at McEwen Reserve.
Fixtures for this weekend's play (home teams listed first):
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Saturday - Strathdale v FC Eaglehawk at 5pm, Epsom v Tatura at 5pm, Shepparton South v Shepparton United at 5pm.
Sunday - Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Spring Gully at 3pm
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Saturday - Strathdale v Eaglehawk at 11am, Shepparton South v Shepparton United at 1pm.
Sunday - Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Spring Gully at 11am.
LEAGUE TWO MEN
Saturday - La Trobe Uni Black v La Trobe Uni Red at 4pm, Shepparton v Swan Hill at 6pm.
Sunday - Border Raiders v Shepparton Jaguars at 2pm, Golden City v Golden City Rams at 3pm.
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
Sunday - Border Raiders v Swan Hill at Noon, Golden City v Castlemaine at 1pm, Kyneton v La Trobe Uni at 3pm.
