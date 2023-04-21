The Victorian bowls spotlight is shining brightly on Bendigo.
Golden Square Bowling Club hosted this week's State Disabilities Championships, while from Saturday the Bendigo East Bowling Club will be the home of State Champions Week.
The highlight of the event at Golden Square was the victory of White Hills' Alan Wakefield in the Vision Impaired Open Singles
Wakefield went through the event undefeated.
He defeated Mitcham's Naomi McColl 21-1 and South Bendigo's Margaret Rosewll 20-9 in the preliminary rounds before proving too good for Edithvale's Jeanette Barrett 21-18 in the final.
Six state titles were decided across four days of play.
State Champions Week is one of the feature events of the Victorian bowls calendar.
The singles, pairs, triples and fours champions from each of the 16 bowls regions in Victoria come together in Bendigo to battle it out in knockout play.
Local bowls fans will be on hand to support the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields representatives.
BCG players to compete at State Champions Week:
Men's champion of champion singles (Friday, April 28) - Moama's Kevin Anderson.
Women's champion of champion singles (Sunday, April 23) - Moama's Cassandra Millerick.
Men's singles (Wednesday, April 26) - Moama's Kevin Anderson.
Women's singles (Saturday, April 22) - Moama's Olivia Cartwright.
Men's pairs (Monday, April 24) - Mathoura's Mick Humphrey and Mark Quor.
Women's pairs (Monday, April 24) - Moama's Olivia Cartwright and Cassandra Millerick.
Men's triples (Saturday, April 29) - Bendigo East's Leigh Graham, Todd Matthews and Darren Burgess.
Women's triples (Friday, APril 28) - Composite team of Keryn Awty, Bev Trengove and Mary-Anne Spizer.
Men's fours (Saturday, April 22) - Bendigo's Grant Woodward, Mitch Hocking, Luke Hoskin and Andrew Brown.
Women's fours (Wednesday, April 26) - Composite team of Colleen Maslen, Kath Wastell, Marilyn Stephenson, Mary-Anne Spizer.
Mixed pairs (Tuesday, April 25) - Moama's Olivia Cartwright and Brad Campbell.
Play begins at 9am each day, except for Anzac Day which is a 1pm start.
