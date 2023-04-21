Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Wakefield wins bowls state title, Bendigo East to host feature event

By Adam Bourke
April 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deer Park's Andrew Bandolin in action at the Victorian lawn bowls titles for players with a disability at Golden Square Bowling Club. Picture by Darren Howe
Deer Park's Andrew Bandolin in action at the Victorian lawn bowls titles for players with a disability at Golden Square Bowling Club. Picture by Darren Howe

The Victorian bowls spotlight is shining brightly on Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.