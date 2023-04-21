Badminton stars in Bendigo for national championships

Australia's best badminton players will invade Bendigo next week for the 2023 YONEX Ede Clendinnen Shield and National Championships.
Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association president Sam Daykin said it was an honour to host one of the country's most prestigious badminton events.
"The Ede Clendinnen Shield is named after one of our sport's most significant players," Daykin said.
"There's no doubt that players from across the country look forward to competing for the shield each year in hope of having their names engraved alongside some of our sport's greatest players."
The shield is named in honour of Reginald Ede Clendinnen, the founding president of the Australian Badminton Association, which is known today as Badminton Australia.
Tournament play for the three-day Clendinnen Shield states and territories team event begins on Monday at BEBA's stadium in Eaglehawk and will conclude with finals on Wednesday.
The National Championships, also to be held in the Eaglehawk stadium, will start on Thursday, with finals scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
Badminton Australia president Andrew Greenway said history was in the making as several top Australian players will be in action.
"Bendigo has a rich sporting history, especially when it comes to badminton," Greenway said.
"After such great success last year, we can't wait to get back to Bendigo to see our country's top players in action."
Greenway thanked major sponsor YONEX for its ongoing support.
"We are thrilled to have YONEX as a major partner for the 2023 Ede Clendinnen Shield and National Championships," he said.
"Each and every event that Badminton Australia hosts we strive to deliver to the highest possible standard.
"To have YONEX onboard helps us achieve this goal both on and off the court."
It's free entry for spectators across the week.
