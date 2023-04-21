Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Badminton stars in Bendigo for national championships

Updated April 21 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National squad member Jacob Schueler is one of the players to watch in Bendigo. Picture by AJ Taylor
National squad member Jacob Schueler is one of the players to watch in Bendigo. Picture by AJ Taylor

Australia's best badminton players will invade Bendigo next week for the 2023 YONEX Ede Clendinnen Shield and National Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.