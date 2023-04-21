THE HDFNL season isn't even two weeks old, but the signs are already ominous for Elmore's rivals.
After a stellar premiership season last year, don't expect any complacency from the Bloods.
A revamped Bloods were quick to signal their intentions for further success in a 40-goal victory at Huntly last week.
Attention, however, has quickly turned to their twilight clash against Colbinabbin at Elmore on Saturday.
It's a rematch of last season's preliminary final, won 70-43 by the Bloods, but not before an early fright, with the Grasshoppers leading by four goals at quarter time.
Colbinabbin has only been strengthened this season by the return of star midcourter Olivia McEvoy, who provides plenty of premiership-winning experience to a young team, coached by Jen McIntyre.
Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards is anticipating a fierce challenge, after the Grasshoppers opened the season with a 56-41 win over expected improvers Heathcote.
"Any match against Colbo is tough. They have got such a young side that made huge leaps and improvements last season," she said.
"You can only imagine they are on an upward trajectory.
"It will be tough."
Despite some changes in personnel to its premiership line-up, headlined by the absence of premiership defenders Kelsey Niven and co-coach Allira Holmes, Elmore again shapes as a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by their emphatic victory over the Hawks in the rain at Huntly.
While Richards said the Bloods had played well, conditions last week had made things challenging for all players.
"It was really tough, so really we were just pleased to get through unscathed," she said.
"The win was great, but there were multiple times throughout the game where both sides were holding their breath as conditions weren't conducive to playing sport.
MORE HDFNL NETBALL:
"I was pleased with how our girls went, given it was challenging. It was a pretty consistent performance across the board and good to get the nerves out and get everyone out on the court."
Runner-up in last season's league best and fairest award behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton, Tahnee Cannan again looks set for a big season following a best on court performance against the Hawks at goal defence.
It was the perfect follow-up to her best on court display in last season's grand final win over White Hills.
The Bloods were similarly pleased with the efforts of Madison Keating - last year's league A-reserve best and fairest - in her first full A-grade game, and Ellie Laffy at goal keeper.
Elmore will again be without Andrea Wilson against the Grasshoppers, with the midcourter still sidelined with injury.
On the positive side of the ledger, a key contributor in the Bloods' dominant 2021 season, Chloe Whitfield has returned after a season away from netball, while the goaling partnership of Abbey Hromenko and Richards looks every bit as potent as it has in recent seasons.
Saturday's Elmore v Colbinabbin A-grade clash starts at 4.30pm.
Round 2 draw: Mount Pleasant v Huntly; North Bendigo v Lockington-Bamawm United; Heathcote v Leitchville-Gunbower; Elmore v Colbinabbin.
