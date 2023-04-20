AS GAME number 200 arrives for Maiden Gully YCW stalwart Christie Griffiths, Eagles coach Adam Boldiston is backing his side to rise to the occasion and deliver a win for their clubmate against Mitiamo.
A wonderful milestone for the loyal Eagles servant could not come against a bigger opponent, with Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo having built up a fabulous recent rivalry, headlined by their clash in last year's grand final.
The Superoos and Eagles were also the two dominant teams in the shortened 2021 season, which ended without finals being played due to COVID.
Maiden Gully YCW has started its premiership defence confidently on the back of two straight wins over Marong and Bridgewater by nine and 32 goals respectively.
Boldiston said an important milestone game win would give the Eagles no shortage of motivation.
"It's certainly extra incentive for the girls to get the win," he said.
"Christie is doing a good job for us. Her forte is shutting down wing attacks, but we are also playing her through centre a bit and she even had a quarter at wing attack this season, giving her and us some versatility.
"I'm sure she will be looking to have a big game and really stepping up in her 200th."
A newcomer to the league this year, albeit he had some involvement in the Eagles' 2023 finals campaign from the bench and at training, Boldiston rates the Superoos highly and has identified a few key areas his side must excel in.
"It definitely revolves around getting a good start and sticking to our structures and timing, and applying a lot of defensive pressure," he said.
"Obviously, trying to disturb the connection Laura Hicks and Amelia Ludeman have ... they're the two key players ... and if we can break that a bit, it's a way we can get on top.
"I actually play mixed netball with a lot of the Miti players, so I know them quite well and I ended up helping Christie coach in the finals last year, so I have had a bit of a look at Mitiamo and what they can do."
The Superoos, who defeated Bridgewater by 35 goals in round one, are entering the game fresh off a two-week break, following Easter and a round two bye.
Coach Jen Wilson welcomed an early season crack at their 2022 grand final nemesis, at a time of the season when most clubs were still trying to work each other and themselves out.
"They are the ones being hunted, so we're keen to see what they dish up and where we need to be," she said.
"I would hope that if we could keep relatively close to them and not let it be a blowout, I would walk away happy with that.
"We always look forward to playing YC. We'll be a little bit rusty. We didn't have any practice matches leading into Bridgy due to different circumstances and then we had Easter and a bye, so it has been a bit of an interrupted start for us.
"Just to go out and compete against a top side will be good for us. We'll know what we need to work on by the end of it."
The Superoos have returned with all but one player from last season's grand final day line-up and have added to the mix defender Caitlyn Hocking, who was a solid round one performer against the Mean Machine.
In other round three games, undefeated Newbridge (2-0) faces its toughest assignment to date against Marong (1-1) at Malone Park; Pyramid Hill (1-0) will look to add its second win of the season against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (0-2); and Bridgewater (0-2) will chase its first victory at Inglewood (1-1).
Calivil United has the bye.
