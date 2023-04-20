Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully YCW eye milestone game win for club stalwart Christie Griffiths

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 8:25am
Christie Griffiths will play her 200th game for Maiden Gully YCW in Saturday's 2022 grand final rematch against Mitiamo. Picture by Noni Hyett
AS GAME number 200 arrives for Maiden Gully YCW stalwart Christie Griffiths, Eagles coach Adam Boldiston is backing his side to rise to the occasion and deliver a win for their clubmate against Mitiamo.

