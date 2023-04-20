LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United has had to wait a week longer to get their 2023 HDFNL season under way.
But that's only made the Cats hungrier to hit the ground running this Saturday against North Bendigo, according to coach Jessie Hardess.
A delayed start to their campaign - owing to a first round bye - has been further complicated by a change in venue, with the Bulldogs-Cats clash having been moved to Atkins Street, with LBU's new courts not quite ready for match action.
Hardess insists this won't impact on her side's preparation or performance.
"We did train on the courts for the first time on Tuesday night, which was great, but we are just waiting for the edges to be ready," she said.
"We should be right for Colbo (on May 6).
"It will be a tough fight against North, they came close to Mount Pleasant (last week), so who knows what could happen.
"I know they have recruited well and Shellie (North Bendigo coach Shellie Davies) has done a good job with them.
"For us, it's a good way to start."
The Cats are entering the season with a mix of fresh, familiar, returning and new faces in the A-grade line-up.
The trek to North Bendigo will be an exciting occasion for at least two Cats players, with 17-and-under premiership stars from last season Chelsea Jones and Giselle Crawford stepping up to play A-grade.
Bec Eade, who played her junior and some senior netball at LBU, as well as in a BFNL 17-and-under premiership with Sandhurst, is back with the Cats, who have also regained another former player, Stacy Bacon.
The lowlight of an otherwise encouraging pre-season was the loss of Sarah Eade, who had also returned to the club, with a season-ending ACL injury.
"A lot of returning players is a nice feel for the club; it's a place people want to come back to," Hardess said.
The third-year Cats coach said the ultimate goal in 2023 was finals, but also to build on the impressive gains of last season when they narrowly missed a top-five berth with a 5-11 record.
"We need to build some consistency and keep that consistency for four quarters - defensively and at the attacking end," she said.
"I probably wouldn't have picked it, but in the end, it was nice to have that first week off and nice to be able to train at home this week and get all the girls together.
"From here we don't get any interruptions for a few rounds.
"A-grade is shaping nicely, but we have had a few injuries in our lower grades, so we'll need to pull some players up.
"The most exciting thing is we are looking to see how our (former) juniors fit in and just to get started."
The Cats' opponent North Bendigo showed plenty of signs of improvement in last week's 41-31 loss to Mounts, with the Blues only shrugging the Bulldogs off late in the game.
Round 2 draw: Mount Pleasant v Huntly; North Bendigo v Lockington-Bamawm United; Heathcote v Leitchville-Gunbower; Elmore v Colbinabbin.
