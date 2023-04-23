Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

VCAT dismisses property bid in Greater Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planning application for Dalys Rd was knocked back. Picture by Google Earth
The planning application for Dalys Rd was knocked back. Picture by Google Earth

DO NOT buy small rural lots to live on unless you know for sure you can get a housing permit, the state planning umpire has warned as it threw out an appeal against a council planning decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.