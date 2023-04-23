DO NOT buy small rural lots to live on unless you know for sure you can get a housing permit, the state planning umpire has warned as it threw out an appeal against a council planning decision.
The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) ruling was the latest blow to the owners of a pet therapy start-up looking for land around Bendigo.
The City of Greater Bendigo knocked back a planning application for 16.6 hectares of land at Dalys Road, Woodvale last July, triggering the planning tribunal battle.
VCAT senior member John Bennett has now released his ruling.
He took no issue with plans for up to 57 animals at a time on the land, or the idea of a business connecting them with people who have health issues like pain, depression and fatigue.
The problem was the idea of a three-bedroom house on the site.
"My concern is that there is no guarantee that the pet therapy business, even with the best will in the world, will continue once a dwelling is constructed," Mr Bennett said.
"Whilst I accept that the applicant is genuinely seeking to establish a pet therapy business, personal and other circumstances change over time so that ultimately the site may become a hobby farm or rural lifestyle property - an outcome the planning scheme is seeking to avoid."
The people who bought the Woodvale land in 2017 did so without a permit to stick a house on the site, despite decades of advice to Victorians thinking of buying vacant land, Mr Bennett said.
"I can recall that in the 1970's the state government published a booklet which strongly advised prospective landowners not to buy small rural lots unless and until a planning permit for a dwelling had been obtained," he said.
"That advice is equally relevant today."
Even if VCAT had accepted the pet therapists' arguments about the need for a house on site to care for such a "relatively small number of animals", Mr Bennett said there were other places given over to residential uses in rural environments.
They included parts of Strathfieldsaye and Heathcote, along with farms that already had homes, he found.
VCAT's decision came at a time when councils like Bendigo's were trying to stop the fragmentation of good farmland into smaller rural "lifestyle" homes - or small scale "hobby" farming.
Mr Bennett was not swayed by an argument there were other, smaller lots in Woodvale where people lived and ran small-scale agricultural operations.
He said many small lots had been created throughout Victoria before current rules were brought in.
Mr Bennett did not know the history of those sites but said his task was to deal with the land and policies at the centre of the VCAT hearing.
He found that the rules were "unambiguous" and outweighed the community benefit of the pet therapy business.
VCAT ordered the Bendigo council's original decision be affirmed and that no permit be issued.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
