Heathcote residents would have access to online deliveries anytime, as parcel lockers have been installed at the town's Australia Post licensed post office.
When shopping online, local residents can choose to have their packages delivered to a parcel locker instead of their home or workplace at no added cost.
Australia Post general manager of retail operations Josh Bannister said parcel lockers provide customers with 24/7 access 365 days a year, allowing collection convenience and added security.
"As Australia's postal service for more than 200 years, we're at the heart of every community and Parcel Lockers are just one of many ways we're responding to the changing needs of contemporary Australian communities," he said.
"With Australia's eCommerce market having grown exceptionally in size over the past two years and online shopping now accounting for nearly 20 per cent of total retail spend, we look forward to continuing to invest in our network to meet the needs of our customers."
