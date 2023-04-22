Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Australia Post parcel lockers now available in Heathcote

Updated April 24 2023 - 6:16pm, first published April 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote Licensed Post Office now as Australia Post parcel lockers for 24/7 collection. Picture supplied
Heathcote Licensed Post Office now as Australia Post parcel lockers for 24/7 collection. Picture supplied

Heathcote residents would have access to online deliveries anytime, as parcel lockers have been installed at the town's Australia Post licensed post office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.