Your guide to this weekend's BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL matches.
STRATHFIELDSAYE v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm, Saturday at Tannery Lane
The stage is set for another Storm-Square classic.
The two most successful teams in the BFNL over the past 15 years don't like each other and their clashes always have an extra edge.
Square won both home and away games last year, but the Storm got the better of the Dogs in the qualifying final.
Strathfieldsaye started this season with a hard-fought win over reigning premier Gisborne, while Square outclassed an understrength Kyneton.
It's a flip of the coin job. Maybe a slight leaning to Square because it has a full list.
CASTLEMAINE v GISBORNE
2.20pm, Saturday at Camp Reserve
Castlemaine above Gisborne on the BFNL ladder - it's not often we've seen that over the past decade.
By 5pm Saturday things will be back to normal because Gisborne will be far too strong for Castlemaine.
The Bulldogs went down in round one, but they remain a force to be reckoned with, particularly with the way their young players are fitting into senior footy. They know how to play the Gisborne way.
Credit to castlemaine for last week's comeback win over Maryborough, but this week's test is a massive step up in class.
EAGLEHAWK v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm, Saturday at Canterbury Park
The Borough faithful will relish the opportunity to watch the Hawks record another win and Jarryn and Kallen Geary back on home soil for the first time.
Eaglehawk's class and depth will be too much for Maryborough to handle.
The Pies showed some good signs for three quarters against Castlemaine, but dropped off in the final term and lost the game.
With Coby Perry and Bailey Edwards absent from the midfield, it's hard to see Maryborough winning enough footy to challenge an Eaglehawk defence that looked top class in round one.
KANGAROO FLAT v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm, Saturday at Dower Park
A flash in the pan or the real deal?
That's the big question surrounding Kangaroo Flat after the Roos gave Sandhurst an almighty scare in round one.
A dry day and South Bendigo's athletic forwards and strong midfield is a different test, so it will be intriguing to see if the Roos can back-up their round one form.
The Bloods were impressive despite losing to Eaglehawk last week and they should open their account for 2023.
KYNETON v SANDHURST
2.20pm, Saturday at Kyneton Showgrounds
Playing Kyneton at Kyneton was one of the toughest examinations in Bendigo footy last year.
It might be a different story early in 2023, with the Tigers missing several players through injury.
It's a golden opportunity that Sandhurst must take advantage of.
The Dragons were just fair in round one and they will be keen to find another gear against the Tigers.
BFNL TIPS - ROUND 2
Adam Bourke: Golden Square, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Sandhurst
Luke West: Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Sandhurst
Kieran Iles: Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Sandhurst
Richard Jones: Golden Square, Gisborne, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Sandhurst
HEATHCOTE v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.20pm, Saturday at Heathcote
It's only early in the season, but the talk around HDFNL circles is that Heathcote is a genuine top three contender.
The Saints gave Colbo a short back and sides in round one and they should improve to a 2-0 record by defeating the young Bombers on Saturday.
NORTH BENDIGO v LBU
2.20pm, Saturday at North Bendigo
We get our first look at the reigning premiers, who face a challenging encounter with North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
The Cats have lost several premiership players and have a new coach in Stacy Fiske.
The Bulldogs held off Mounts by six points in round one, but could have won by more had they not kicked poorly.
It's a good time for the Dogs to get a crack at the Cats and they'll fancy their chances of securing the four points.
MT PLEASANT v HUNTLY
2.20pm, Saturday at Toolleen
This should be Mt Pleasant's first victory of the season.
The Blues showed plenty of fight in the wet last week and they'll be better suited in dry conditions on home soil on Saturday.
Huntly produced arguably the most disappointing performance of the round last week in its loss to Elmore and would need to improve significantly to trouble the Blues.
ELMORE v COLBINABBIN
2.20pm, Saturday at Elmore
Elmore has a wonderful opportunity to win the first two games of the season for the first time since 2011.
The Bloods surprised plenty with how well they played their round one win over Huntly and now they get a crack at a Colbo side down on confidence after its season-opening loss to Heathcote.
On paper, the Hoppers still have plenty of quality, so expect them to make some sort of statement.
HDFNL TIPS - ROUND 2
Adam Bourke: Heathcote, LBU, Mt Pleasant, Colbinabbin
Luke West: Heathcote, North Bendigo, Mt Pleasant, Colbinabbin
PYRAMID HILL v BL-SERPENTINE
2.20pm, Saturday at Pyramid Hill
The match of the round will give us a better gauge of where both teams sit.
It was hard to take too much out of the Bulldogs' first game of the season last week, while the Bears could be the big improvers this year after winning their opening two games.
If they can add the Bulldogs' scalp then they can be regarded as a real top three contender.
MARONG v NEWBRIDGE
2.20pm, Saturday at Malone Park
This has the potential to get ugly on the scoreboard pretty quick.
Newbridge only managed one goal against the Bears last week and now they face the might of Marong.
Good luck.
INGLEWOOD v BRIDGEWATER
2.20pm, Saturday at Inglewood
With both sides expecting to challenge for a top-five berth come finals time, the clash between the traditional rivals has plenty riding on it.
The Mean Machine scraped home against MGYCW last week to improve their record to 2-0, while Inglewood is 0-2 after a tough schedule to open the season.
The Blues have played some good footy in both of their games and shouldn't be underestimated.
MGYCW v MITIAMO
2.20pm, Saturday at Marist College
Either the Eagles or Superoos will open their account for 2023 and it's to tip against the home side.
It was a much improved effort against Bridgewater in round two and the Eagles appear to have the depth to get over a Mitiamo side that is still finding its feet.
The Superoos were thrashed by Bridgewater in round one and had the bye in round two.
LVFNL TIPS - ROUND 3
Adam Bourke: Pyramid Hill, Marong, Inglewood, MGYCW
Luke West: Pyramid Hill, Marong, Bridgewater, MGYCW
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.