Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara) could fast-track its sustainable timber projects after it was granted more than one million dollars of federal government funding.
The funding would enable Djaara to establish a business known as Djaara Timbers, which would see the organisation access, treat and mill timber for environmental and commercial purposes.
Djaara's forest gardening strategy, known as Galk-galk Dhelkunya outlines its aims for culturally sensitive natural resource management and caring for country.
Galk-galk Dhelkunya project manager Oli Moraes said the sustainable timber project was designed to return country to traditional owners.
"Our long-term vision for Djaara country is to heal it and to return forest landscapes back to more culturally recognizable, more open grassy woodlands that were present here prior to colonisation," he said.
Some of the commercial purposes of timber milled by Djaara could include musical instruments, as well as architectural wood, Mr Moraes said.
He said tree-based projects would use the expert knowledge of Dja Dja Wurrung elders.
"When we have a particular forest tree-based project we will bring community out, we'll bring elders out and we'll ask what they see and hear from country," he said.
"It's about listening to country, walking on country and sitting on country to understand which trees are right where they are and how we can actively manage the landscape to heal it.
"It's not about going and chopping down old trees, most bigger trees that have been left on country need to stay there. They offer huge benefits ecologically but also culturally for Djaara."
Mr Moraes said a lot of larger trees that would be processed through Djaara Timbers would be wind-thrown from storms.
"We'll ensure that there's always enough timber left on the ground for habitat purposes as well," he said.
Djaara acting general manager Mark Costello said traditional owners could determine what country needs. what's in abundance or scarcity.
"Most of country, Djandak, is sick, it's been managed since colonisation for wealth, initially for gold, and since that time for timber products," he said.
"We see a lot of country now has single age classes, very limited diversity in the species.
"The intention is that Djaara will be on country and make the decisions about what's needed to make that country healthy."
Djaara was partnering with Curly Timbers in Daylesford, however no decision on where a physical timber mill would be had been made.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said Djaara was a successful recipient of the Accelerate Adoption of Wood Processing Innovation program, with money granted to four timber manufacturing projects across Victoria.
She said Djaara Timber has been a "key project" for the traditional owner group.
"The way that they can use sustainable timber in that just this space and what they've been able to do in the last few years is just beautiful and I look forward to seeing what they're able to do with this grant," she said.
