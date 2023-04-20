Bendigo Advertiser
Djaara to set up sustainable timber business with federal government funding

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Djaara staff Steve Jackson, Mark Costello and Oli Moraes with federal MP Lisa Chesters. Picture supplied
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara) could fast-track its sustainable timber projects after it was granted more than one million dollars of federal government funding.

