FORCING a business to seal a dirt road would be "unfair and onerous", the state's planning umpire has told the City of Greater Bendigo.
Making it spend an estimated $166,000 or more would have been disproportionate to the number of vehicles it would bring down the road every day, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) has found.
VCAT has overturned a council ruling that would have forced the business to seal part of Adams Street, Marong.
The business had asked the council for permission to build a large workshop shed and start operating on 1.04 hectares at the Adams Street address.
A team of up to 12 people would use it to fit weed detection devices to boom sprays up to 36m long.
The council was fine with that but wanted the business to seal a section stretching from the Calder Highway intersection to the last crossover people would use to get in and out of the property.
Only one vehicle currently uses the dirt road on average each day, according to one estimate.
That could jump to between 12 and 28 under the business's plans, the council believes.
It argued the business should seal the road given it was the "agent of change" bringing more vehicles down the road.
More vehicles meant more dust being kicked up, impacting people living in a nearby home, the council said.
They could also create more potholes and other maintenance issues, upping the cost of managing the dirt road.
The planning umpire was not convinced.
"The additional 12-28 vehicle movements per day is inconsequential in traffic engineering terms," VCAT senior member Laurie Hewet found.
He said the council did not lead "any" evidence showing an unsealed road would bring adverse consequences.
"The disputed condition does not fairly or reasonably relate to the permitted use and development," Mr Hewet said.
"The imposition of the condition will have the impact of requiring the applicant to construct Adams Street which will deliver a broader planning and community benefit to the surrounding landowners, at no cost to them."
Mr Hewit ordered the planning permit be varied.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
