PEOPLE all across the nation are set to commemorate and pay their respects to those fallen this coming Anzac Day.
Commemorated on April 25, Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand during the First World War.
Thousands are expected to turnout at the many services being held across Bendigo come Tuesday, joining in marches and ceremonies.
In honour of the upcoming commemorations, we've collated a compilation of last year's events in a snapshot of central Victoria taken by Addy photographers Noni Hyett, Brendan McCarthy and Darren Howe.
Were you at any of last year's ceremonies?
