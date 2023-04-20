Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Take a look at the photos that helped commemorate Anzac Day 2022 in central Victoria | Photos

Updated April 24 2023 - 11:31am, first published April 20 2023 - 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PEOPLE all across the nation are set to commemorate and pay their respects to those fallen this coming Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.