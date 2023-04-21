CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all of a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hour. This is an 18+ event.
$20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo.
When: Runs every fortnight from Saturday, April 22, 5.30pm and 8pm.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES
Women with Disabilities Vic Bendigo Hub meet monthly.
Meet up with a supportive and passionate group and advocate together.
Contact Emma Klemm for more information.
Phone: 0473166272 or email: emma.klemm@wdv.org.au
SATURDAY DANCE
Enjoy an evening of dance and fun with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include a light supper and CD music.
Admission $7. All are welcome. Enquiries Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm to 11pm.
PETER SHEAHAN'S WALK UP
Peter Sheahans Walk Ups raise money for community groups in the Bendigo region.
Door proceeds from this event will go to Bendigo Uniting Churches Relay for Life team.
Performances will include: Rod Briant, Evelyn Sheahan, Ken Bice, Bendigo Bill, Rod Fraser, Annette Sharp, Kevin Moore, Flash Back, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, John K, Rick Sheahan, Debbie Penhall, Shane Reilly, Terry Andison, Dee Hart, Dawn Gerrish, Noel Evans, and Olive Bice.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
$10 entry, phone Evelyn 0407 059 480.
Meal bookings, Golden Hills Motel on 5443 1333.
Where: Golden Hills Motel, Marong Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, April 23, 1pm to 5.30pm.
SCREENWRITING WITH LES ZIG
BWC Writers Explore April Workshop: Screenwriting with Les Zig.
Les Zig is the author of The Shadow in the Wind, August Falling, Just Another Week in Suburbia and Pride.
His stories often focus on characters facing adversity who are trying to find their place in the world.
To read more about Les, click here.
Cost $10. Supper included.
Bring pens and paper, and a creative spirit.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, April 26, 7pm to 9pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive commences its second term with guest speaker, Jill Buttle.
If you like singing your favourite hymns, then you are most welcome to join between 60-70 from the Bendigo community and enjoy the opportunity to make new friends.
Free bus pick up from your home may be available, phone Allan 0408 510 882 for more details.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, April 27, from 1.30pm.
WINEMAKERS FESTIVAL
Enjoy the Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival this weekend in Bendigo's iconic Rosalind Park.
This event will feature about 100 wines to taste, many different foods, and entertainment.
Tickets $59, at the gate $65. Non-drinking tickets: adults $30, 13-17 year old: $25, under 13 free.
For tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 22, 11am to 4pm.
STARS AND BARS
Stars & Bars Festival Heathcote is a one-day, multi venue, musical tour.
This festival brings together talented artists, the finest wine, beer and spirits; food, and much more.
There will be performances from The Seven Ups, Karl S. Williams, Leslie D. King & The Trembling Shakes, Jungle Jim Smith and Nathan Seeckts just to name a few.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote.
When: Saturday, April 22, 10.30am to 11.30pm.
AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival is a month long event, held across nine historic towns and is organised by local businesses and the community.
The festival aims to inspire visitors and explore what autumn is like in the Macedon Ranges.
The festival features markets, workshops, exhibitions, shows, walking trails and more.
For further information on this festival, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, various times.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The Australian Heritage Festival is the country's largest community-driven celebration of heritage.
For over 40 years the National Trust has connected the nation through the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations.
There will be many activities, workshops, talks and more throughout the month.
Click here for a full schedule.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine, Maldon and surrounds.
When: Until Thursday, May 18.
LIQUID GOLD
To help celebrate the Australian Heritage Festival, the Inglewood Eucalyptus Distillery museum is hosting Liquid Gold: The History of Eucalyptus Oil Distillation in a Goldrush Town.
There will be a live demonstration of eucalyptus oil distillation and a chance to learn more about eucalyptus oil production in Australia and the history of 'blue eucy' oil in Inglewood.
For more information on this event, contact the Inglewood Eucalyptus Distillery Museum at 03 5438 3247.
Where: Eucalyptus Distillery Museum, 20 Grant St, Inglewood.
When: Sunday, April 23, 10am to 4pm.
TINY TOWNS ART TRAIL
Take a drive through historic tiny towns over three days and see hidden treasures within central Victoria and the central Goldfields region.
Click here for more information.
Where: Participating towns include: Adelaide Lead, Avoca, Bealiba, Clunes, Dunolly, Eastville, Eddington, Laanecoorie, Maryborough, Newstead, St Arnaud, Talbot, and Tarnagulla.
When: Saturday, April 22 to Monday, April 24.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled Sayings and Quotations.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, Sayings and Quotations, promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
Kaleidoscope is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minutes to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
GROOVIN THE MOO
Are you ready to groove again?
Groovin the Moo will be making its appearance back to Bendigo next week.
The festival will feature Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, Alt-J, BBNO$, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim, Laurel, Ocean Alley, Sophie May, Teenage Dads and many more.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 29, from 11am.
MAIDEN GULLY AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Maiden Gully Autumn Festival showcases a wide range of stalls and activities for the whole family.
Gold coin donation entry with proceeds going towards fundraising for the Maiden Gully Community.
Where: Balgownie Estate Bendigo, 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, April 30, 10am to 3pm.
CASTLEMAINE PRIDE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Pride Festival is returning for a week-long celebration ofculture, history and creativity.
This years festival has a program that includes talks, sporting activities, films, live music, drag shows, a scavenger hunt and a dance party.
Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond will also be bringing their clothes swap back to the Castlemaine Town Hall on Sunday, April 30.
The festival will also include the Castlemaine Pride Picnic, which is free to attend.
There will be food trucks, entertainment and more.
One of the highlights of the festival is Songs of Pride.
The Castlemaine Pride Choir will be taking to the picnic stage at the Castlemaine Botanic Gardens.
The choir will perform a range of musical offerings that will make anyone's heart sing.
They will also be performing alongside Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus, who are bringing their show MGLCs Mega Mixtape! to Castlemaine Pride on May 6.
For further information on Castlemaine Pride Festival and all events, please click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, April 28 to Saturday, May 6.
OPEN MIC POETRY
Golden City Poetry's inaugural event Poetry Readings will take place in May with host poet Brenda Stevens-Chambers.
This event will feautre guest poet Amanda Collins.
Amanda is a lifelong poet, musician, comedian and author, she is also co-host of PizzaBoxPoets, a Heathcote spoken word event since 2018.
As a comedian she has performed on many stages including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Her relatable poetry touches all areas of her life, from songwriting through classic forms to modern spoken word.
Cafe on premises, free entry.
For further info email: GoldenCityPoetry@yahoo.com
Where: Reading Room, Valentines Antiques, 16-20 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 6, 2pm to 4pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
AFRICAN MUSIC AND FOOD PARTY
Enjoy an afternoon of African food, music, arts, and crafts at this event.
This party will be a chance to share in African culture and food with Ghanaian dishes cooked up by Ras Ato from Abusua Pa (Family).
Tickets $20. Click here for further information and tickets.
Where: The Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 13, from 1pm.
ILLUMIN8
ILLUMIN8 is a festival that celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
The event, held at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa.
It is a family friendly event with light installations, performances, food and more.
Limited tickets available now, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
MOTHER'S DAY CLASSIC
Bendigo will once again turn pink in May for the Mother's Day Classic.
The Mother's Day Classic has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and is Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research.
For further information on the Mother's Day Classic in Bendigo, click here.
Where: Mason Field- 138 Reservoir Road, Strathdale.
When: Sunday, May 14, from 8am.
TWILIGHT COURT TOURS
As part of Law Week 2023 celebrations, Court Services Victoria will host a series of 45-minute public twilight tours at the new Bendigo Law Courts.
This guided tour will show the modern legal hub, featuring a Koori Court, dedicated Children's Court, and a Specialist Family Violence Court.
This will be an opportunity to learn about the significant Koori cultural elements featured throughout the building and the collaboration between Court Services Victoria and the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Where: Bendigo Law Courts, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11, 7.45pm.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 - 11.
