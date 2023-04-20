Kerry Corevski is facing a future full of unknowns after her Friedreich ataxia diagnosis two years ago.
Despite the "shock" from the news, Ms Corevski's peers say she hasn't let it ruin her.
It's her "strength and rawness" that inspired Bendigo South East College art and drama teacher Alanah Ellen Brand's exhibition, aptly named Vulnerability.
Ms Corevski said her health journey began when she noticed changes in her mobility.
"I was in primary school when I started to notice my walking getting harder and I was clumsier than other kids," she said.
"I went to doctors who told me I just needed to strengthen my core, but I knew it was more than that.
MORE NEWS:
"I was diagnoses with FA at 15 and it was a real shock, but there a sense of relief too knowing I wasn't wrong."
Friedreich ataxia (or FA) is a rare inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system.
Now 17-years-old, Ms Corevski lives with some symptoms that can affect her every day.
"I do struggle to walk and swallow, but ultimately I'm OK," she said.
"Some people see their speech slow and slur, but thankfully I haven't had that.
"I don't know what symptoms I'll have in the future, it's all a bit unknown."
Seeing her at school regularly, Ms Brand saw the journey Ms Corevski has been on since her diagnosis.
"I can't imagine what Kerry goes through every day," Ms Brand said.
"She doesn't shy away from the challenges of her condition and I think that shows the strength she has.
"And that's why I asked if I could paint her for this exhibition."
In Vulnerability, Ms Brand will present a series of portrait paintings which examine how important vulnerability is in forming authentic connections with others.
The painted subjects include Ms Corevski, friends who have been through tough times and one who has had an ectopic pregnancy, as well as a few self-portraits.
OTHER STORIES:
"The show aims to showcase the importance of expressing all emotions, and the difficulties everyone faces, in a world that often tries to hide or confine them," Ms Brand said.
At the show's opening on April 21, the pair will perform a duologue which will showcase how vulnerability can be educational and powerful.
The performance will centre around a fragment of Ms Corevski's own story about her diagnosis.
"For me, it's about raising awareness," she said.
"FA is not something people know about and I think it's important they do."
You can see Vulnerability for free at Dudley House, View Street from April 21 to 30, open 10am to 2pm daily.
The exhibition's opening will take place from 5pm, with the pair's performance taking place at around 5.30pm.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.