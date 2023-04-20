Early work has started on a major new drinking water pipeline which will provide water security for growing suburbs to Bendigo's west.
Work on the Maiden Gully to Marong Pipeline will stretch 12 kilometers from Aspinall Street in Golden Square to the Calder Highway in Marong.
Coliban Water Assets and Operations chief officer Danny McLean said once complete, the project will improve water pressure and reliability for customers.
"Phase one of the project is about to begin and will see the first section of pipeline installed between Aspinall St and the Specimen Hill Channel," he said.
MORE NEWS:
"We're surveying for phase two, which will see us extend the pipeline from Maiden Gully to Marong along the Calder Highway.
"We'll be engaging with the local community throughout the project to ensure residents are informed of our plans and timelines."
Mr McLean said the pipeline will also support significant residential and commercial developments earmarked for Marong, including the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct, developed by the City of Greater Bendigo.
"It's a critical program that will safeguard the region against the impacts of climate change, population growth and ageing infrastructure," he said.
OTHER STORES:
The project included a new three-megalitre concrete tank, booster pump station and pipeline on Sterry Road which was installed in 2021.
Managed and operated on behalf of the community by Coliban Water, the region's water and sewerage services are customer-funded.
"The money customers pay through their water and sewerage bill directly funds major infrastructure projects like this one, and many others," Mr McLean said.
More information about the Maiden Gully to Marong Pipeline and Coliban Water's Big Water Build is available at connect.coliban.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.