It wouldn't have been a great surprise had the Bendigo Braves women's side dropped a couple of games early in the 2023 NBL1 South season.
After losing last year's grand final, the Braves had some significant roster changes and only recently had their full squad together for the first time.
Despite the disrupted pre-season and disjointed opening few weeks of the season the Braves enter Friday night's road trip to Casey and Sunday's away clash with Eltham with an unblemished 4-0 record.
"The challenge is do you have a lull after losing a grand final?,'' coach Mark Alabakov said.
"Sometimes it's hard to keep perspective... we were 22-3 last year and some of the faces have changed this year and we have some important people not in our program this year.
"Putting this team together we wanted to get better defensively, we wanted to get taller across all positions and we wanted to improve our rebounding.
"Some of that has been filled with the development of our local athletes and then bringing in Amy Atwell and Kasey Burton has been really important for us. They tick all the boxes."
WNBL sharpshooter Atwell missed the first two matches and is still finding her feet in the new program, while Burton's defence is going to play a crucial role for the Braves.
"The most pleasing thing is we're trying to become a team quickly with increasing the level of communication we have and trying different tools to bring about understanding and clarity of roles,'' Alabakov said.
"We've had the resilience to put two teams away and get two close wins against teams where we had to play when it mattered.
"From a psyche stand point, or the approach of the athletes just organically before we frame anything, it's really pleasing that they're competitors and they're cut from the same cloth as anybody that we've had here over the years. We're really happy (with the start), but we know we're going to get better."
On paper, the Braves should complete the Casey-Eltham road double with two wins, but Alabakov won't take any game for granted.
"Last season there were teams with winning records that didn't make finals and a lot of those teams got better in terms of their roster talent for this season,'' Alabakov said.
"It's a season where you can't rest. We might be 4-0, but we're not resting on our laurels and we're highly respectful of the teams we've played so far regardless of whether it was a blowout or a close game.
"Every week we're facing a murderous row of dangerous, multiple offensive weapons on each team that come at you with different stylistic approaches.
"The pressure it puts on me as a coach and our team is going to prepare our systems to be robust enough to handle anything that comes our way from a tactical standpoint.
"We've got to be able to take everyone's best shot and still win."
The Braves' men, who have a 1-3 record through four games, also play the Casey-Eltham double on Friday and Sunday.
