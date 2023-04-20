Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

No rest for Bendigo Braves despite perfect start to NBL1 South season

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves recruit Amy Atwell has the potential to post some big numbers in NBL1 South play. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Braves recruit Amy Atwell has the potential to post some big numbers in NBL1 South play. Picture by Darren Howe

It wouldn't have been a great surprise had the Bendigo Braves women's side dropped a couple of games early in the 2023 NBL1 South season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.