COACH Selina Holland says Newbridge will embrace the challenge of taking on one of the LVFNL's benchmark teams this Saturday against Marong.
The in-form Maroons moved to 2-0 last weekend with a convincing away win over winless Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
It's the first time the Maroons have started the season with two straight wins since their last premiership year in 2016.
For a team looking to climb into the top-five this season and play finals for the first time since 2019, two wins from two games is a vital launching pad.
While a clash against the Panthers, who are coming off a 74-21 win over Inglewood, is a major step up from last weekend's encounter against last season's bottom-placed team - especially with a host of players to be missing - Holland is keen to see how the Maroons react.
"It will definitely give us an idea of where we are at and potentially what we might need to work on and improve on," she said.
"Unfortunately, we'll have three players out for our first real big test of the season.
"We're not expecting miracles, but we'll certainly give it our best shot.
"Even on the weekend, we had two A-graders out and two B-graders too, so, like most clubs, we are still trying to scramble to put some things together.
"But two wins have put us halfway to last year's tally (of four wins), so we're happy with where we are at."
Among those missing this Saturday is goal keeper Sarah Lovell, who was in hospital last week, and won't be back for at least a few weeks.
With goal shooter Kym Childs back in the line-up for the game against the Bears, season 2023 recruit Emily Langley returned to her favourite position in defence, after lining up as a goaler in the round one win over Calivil United, and was again a key contributor.
"We had our bare seven A-graders on Saturday and they all stayed on and finished the game off beautifully," Holland said.
"They set themselves a few goals each quarter to help improve their game and were able to tick-off most of them.
"It's been a nice start, but fingers crossed we can continue on and keep building."
The standouts of Saturday's win were reigning best and fairest and captain Georgie Hyett in the midcourt and Morgan McCormick in goals.
With Riverside Park still out of action following last year's floods, Newbridge will be playing its third straight away game to start the season.
The Maroons are hoping to be back playing at home by the end of May or the start of June, giving them a swag of home games in the second half of the regular season.
