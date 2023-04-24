BFNL: Roos rebound with win over South Bendigo

JUST as the only certainties in life are death and taxes, you can always count on Kangaroo Flat to bounce back with a vengeance from defeat.
While the Roos have suffered only a small number of losses in coach Jayden Cowling's time at the helm since 2018, they have always managed to recover exceptionally.
They were able to do so again on Saturday, dousing a spirited challenge from a fired-up South Bendigo at Dower Park.
The Roos, led by wing defence Milly Wicks - back in the midcourt following a strong showing at goal attack in the previous weekend's season-opening loss to Sandhurst - overcame the Bloods 41-26.
Unfortunately for the Roos, the win came at a price, with a potential season-ending knee injury to Ella Wicks.
The young midcourter sustained the injury in the final quarter and was taken to hospital for scans.
"Fingers crossed it's not, but it could be season ending," coach Cowling said.
"We'll obviously know more this week.
"But I was really proud of the girls for continuing to push the game out.
"It's always hard getting back into it when one of your teammates goes down."
On a brighter note, star centre Ashley Ryan emerged unscathed in her first full-game since injuring her foot late last season.
The 2019 Betty Thompson Medal winner did not take part in last year's finals series, save for a few brief minutes at the end of the grand final, but was a solid performer in the win.
"It was awesome for Ash to get back on court," Cowling said.
"She played really well in wing attack and centre and it was great to get Abbey (Ryan) back in at goal attack again (after missing last week's game) and firing up that combination with Lou (Dupuy)."
Cowling said his side had anticipated and certainly got a tough and physical contest.
"It was definitely a defensive game," he said.
"We were fortunate to get a really strong start, but probably fell a little bit away from the game plan.
"South really stepped up their pressure, causing us to change things around a bit and both teams were quite physical out there.
"The combination of a hot day and tired bodies, things turned pretty scrappy, but it was still good to come away with a win.
"It wasn't the best game of netball, but we'll take the four points.
"I thought Milly Wicks absolutely dominated from the first whistle and got five or six intercepts in the first half and really applied the pressure.
"We kept South to 11 goals at half time and that was due to Milly out front, as well as Ingrid (Hopkins), Carly (Van den Heuvel) and Ava (Lowndes) all making an impact."
The Roos also got a strong contribution in the midcourt from Chelsea Sartori, after she was also one of her side's best against Sandhurst in round one.
Kangaroo Flat faces a danger game this Saturday at Maryborough before a round four showdown against old rival Gisborne.
Cowling said the Magpies, who scored their first win of the 2023 season on Saturday with a 17-goal win against Eaglehawk, were notoriously a tough proposition on their home court at Princes Park.
"I've said it a bit in the past, we always find Maryborough very tough, especially in Maryborough," he said.
"You never know what they are going to bring other than knowing it's going to be a tough game.
"Especially that first half, you always need to just keep chipping away and hopefully build up a bit of a lead.
"We're looking forward to another tough battle."
One of six teams with a 1-1 win-loss record, South Bendigo will host Kyneton this Saturday, after the Tigers provided Sandhurst with plenty of fierce competition on Saturday in a 41-52 loss.
