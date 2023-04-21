Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Our People

Past students reflect on time at Bendigo's tertiary institutions

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellyse Roper and Penny Davies look back at their time in Bendigo tertiary institutions. Picture by Darren Howe
Ellyse Roper and Penny Davies look back at their time in Bendigo tertiary institutions. Picture by Darren Howe

Moon landings and Chinese chicken and rice

WHEN 10-year-old Chris Reid's headmaster chose him to make a presentation to the then education minister at the new White Hills Technical School in 1961, he had no idea it would be the start of a lifelong relationship with education in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.