WHEN 10-year-old Chris Reid's headmaster chose him to make a presentation to the then education minister at the new White Hills Technical School in 1961, he had no idea it would be the start of a lifelong relationship with education in Bendigo.
"I was a bit of a nervous Nellie, I think my knees might have been knocking," Mr Reid said.
Mr Reid, now chairman of the Friends of the Bendigo School of Mines, would go on to study engineering at the Bendigo Technical College.
In those days, free from iPads and laptops, things were a little different.
Mr Reid said the classrooms were small, intimate places - unlike the grand lecture theatres of today - where eight or 10 students would huddle around desks watching teachers, who knew all students by name, scribble away at a blackboard.
"It felt like we were standing on their (the teachers) shoulders," he said.
"As engineering students we were taught by engineers, people who had worked in the field."
During the moon landing in July 1969, Mr Reid remembers his fellow engineering students crowding around a scratchy black and white TV set at Flora Hill to watch mankind go further than any man had before - all thanks to engineering. He said they didn't do any lectures that day as they soaked in the marvel of space travel.
"We were gobsmacked, absolutely gobsmacked," Mr Reid said.
"We were sitting there as 'almost' engineers, and it fired us up as to what was possible with an education in engineering. It was inspiring."
During his time at the college, Mr Reid said the diverse range of students - with more than a quarter of the campus' population hailing from overseas - was something he was fond of.
"They mixed in and just became part of the student body. I became friends with a number of them," he said.
One day, a Chinese exchange student's Volkswagen Beetle broke down. As engineering students, Mr Reid and his friends were the first on the scene.
After they got the car back up and running, the student and his other international housemates put together a Chinese banquet for Mr Reid as a thankyou. He remembered the chicken and rice were particularly good.
Mr Reid went on to lead many companies and departments, including the Navy Department in Canberra, as well as a long stint at the Gas and Fuel Corporation of Victoria, sometimes being boss to hundreds of employees.
He said it was all thanks to the education he received in Bendigo.
"It all comes back to what I learned at Bendigo," Mr Reid said. "My studies in mechanical engineering were a stepping stone into industry and government service."
"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity that I had with those years of study in Bendigo."
Ellyse Roper barely knew anyone on her first day at La Trobe University in Bendigo in 2014.
She'd moved from Brisbane and was still settling into country life. No friends in sight, she took herself on a tour of the library. Ms Roper didn't know then she'd meet a friend she still speaks with today.
Ms Roper said that culture of community was a pillar stone of education in the regions.
"It was easy to connect in, and once you meet one person, you meet 50," she said. "And I think that's part of the regional experience, people really look after one another."
Ms Roper, now La Trobe's Business Development and Partnerships Co-ordinator, said she pushes a lot of students into undertaking some of the same fulfilling activities she did.
One activity, an experimental-learning placement with Athletics Australia, eventually led to employment with the organisation.
"I ended up running the Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne, where we had Usain Bolt come over, and we turned athletics on its head," Ms Roper said.
"And that all came out of the experiential-learning project that I did from La Trobe."
Ms Roper said there were regular parties on the oval during her time at university where students would cover themselves in glow paint and mosh in a big tent.
She said present-day school policies had done away with similar events.
The premier student watering hole at the time was the One Tree Hill pub, where Ms Roper had a toga-themed 18th birthday party.
"One Tree Hill was the place to go for uni parties. And that was definitely a very good time. But I can't give too much away about that," she said.
Today, Ms Roper said she viewed the tertiary education opportunities for students in Bendigo as interdisciplinary, with no student being siloed into a particular field.
"Gone are the days when anyone who was a business student is just a business student, the approach now is to be much more integrated across a lot of different areas," she said.
"We're moving towards everyone working together for the benefit of society, which is quite exciting."
Penny Davies has worn many hats.
From nursing to teaching to a doctorate and her current position as Honorary Associate and Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation chair at La Trobe University, Dr Davies traces it all back to her time in Bendigo tertiary institutions.
She's also a good authority on the history of tertiary institutions in Bendigo. She attended quite a few of them as a student.
Dr Davies started at the Northern District School for Nursing in the '60s, when students still bunked together in allotted "nurses homes". The school was the first of its kind in Australia.
"It was very formal, very restrictive in terms of curriculum and a certain set of behaviours that were expected," she said.
Assignments were written in pencil and classes taught in chalk. Dr Davies didn't think they would have fared particularly well through COVID learning.
When Prime Minister Gough Whitlam did away with higher-education fees in 1974, Dr Davies returned to school to complete a teaching course at the then Bendigo Institute of Technology.
It was the mid '70s in Bendigo - political upheaval, social progression and big hair reigned supreme.
When she started at the McRae St campus, Dr Davies said it was engulfed in a huge sense of community and energy.
"There was a real sense of fellowship and fun during that period of time," she said.
"There was a lot of political stuff happening behind the scenes, but it was quite a different sort of atmosphere."
Dr Davies said there was camaraderie and purpose among students and teachers at the time, all contributing to a common goal.
"There wasn't a great division between staff and students, there was a real sense of family that we were all working towards the same thing ... towards higher education in Bendigo," she said.
"We were all really interested in each other, and that extended beyond lecture halls into social scenes."
Dr Davies said during the '70s and '80s, as people from diverse cultural and academic backgrounds set out for Bendigo, the culture of the city changed.
"Bendigo changed from being blue-collar class as we had been, to a more cultural mix and cultured community," she said.
Dr Davies went on to earn a Bachelor of Social Sciences and did studies in community health, before finding her way to the newly renamed La Trobe University where she completed her masters degree and eventual doctorate. She said she's particularly fond of graduation ceremonies.
"I've always felt graduation was a really significant period of time," Dr Davies said.
"Seeing the joy that families experience when they attend the graduation of their loved ones. It really does make that whole experience far more real."
Dr Davies said the future of education in Bendigo was about recognising the importance of different streams of further study, and encouraging prospective students to investigate the plethora of courses available.
"It's about recognising how tertiary education and trade training at the TAFE institute both have their place and that there are golden opportunities there for people," she said.
