IT TOOK at least one false start, but Christie Griffiths is eternally glad and grateful she made it to YCW 12 years ago.
Those feelings of appreciation and gratitude are naturally and fully reciprocated by the Loddon Valley league club, known since 2017 as Maiden Gully YCW.
Griffiths has been a staunch presence and leader on the court as a player and on the sidelines as a coach since her arrival at the club, back when it was based at Backhaus Oval.
As a familiar face around the club, its long-time netball operations manager and more recently as a committee member, her involvement has in some shape or form impacted on most at Maiden Gully YCW.
This Saturday, the Eagles 2022 A-grade playing coach will reach another milestone in her wonderful netball career, when she plays her 200th club game.
It arrives against a club she has enjoyed countless epic battles against, Mitiamo.
The clubs were grand final rivals last season and, before that, in 2012.
For both Griffiths and the Eagles, the union has been a match made in heaven, even if it did take some time to eventuate.
"I nearly went to YC 21 years ago. I was offered a coaching spot back then, but due to our circumstances - we'd just got married - I didn't accept it," she said.
"But it was nice to eventually get across.
"My sister Michelle played there when she was younger, but it was probably more Alison Clarke and some of those girls that were there when my sister went across, that I was familiar with the club.
"I've enjoyed my time at all my clubs, but YC is home.
"(Daughter) Skye loves it there and I've just been so heavily involved."
While it has only been the last two years that Griffiths has stepped onto the club committee, her involvement around the club has been immense and ongoing.
She has coached and played in multiple premierships, with many of her coaching successes coming with the club's junior teams.
She led all of the A-grade, B-grade and 17-and-under sides to grand final honours in 2022, a year in which the Eagles won five in total.
Despite relinquishing the A-grade reins to Adam Boldiston this season, she continues to coach B-grade and 17-and-under.
Maiden Gully YCW president Chris Garlick did not hesitate to declare Griffiths as the 'backbone' of the Eagles and 'the face' of their netball program.
"To play 200 games at the one club indicates a strong commitment over the years, but add to that, she is also chair of the netball and co-ordinates 18 netball sides," he said.
"Then throw on top of that, she's secretary of the club as well and somehow manages to run a business and is a mother to two fantastic kids as well.
"She is super-organised and meticulous with delivery, planning and organisation. And that transfers on the court, as her preparation with fitness and training shows.
"She's not getting any younger, but she's still super-competitive."
Garlick went a step further by saying successful years like those enjoyed on the netball court last season by the Eagles did not happen without above and beyond contributions from people such as Christie.
"A lot of those players in those premiership sides have all been coached by Christie at different grades and at different stages," he said.
"I won't say people like Christie are irreplaceable, but to replace her we would need three people."
Griffiths' longevity in netball can be simply summed by one four-letter word - love.
She is as enamoured with the game today as she was the day she first set foot on a netball court, kick-starting a career that led to her senior debut at South Bendigo and state league representation and stints at Eaglehawk and White Hills, before making Maiden Gully YCW her forever home.
"My mum used to drive us girls to Melbourne three times a week to train and play in Melbourne," Griffiths said.
"It's something I have done for so long. I love netball and I love seeing the development of the kids and I love being involved.
"Obviously now Skye is coming through and she is close to hitting her 100-game milestone.
"It's nice for us to be both at the same club and it was nice this year that I was able to get onto the court with her and play half a B-grade game with her in round one when I was helping out.
"There has been a lot of success along the way and a bit of disappointment too. I've lost grand finals by one goal.
"But it's a great club and I'm honoured to be a part of it."
