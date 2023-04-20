A RECORD number of 34 athletes competed in week two of Trot Around Tuesdays at the Retreat Road athletics complex in Flora Hill.
Jake Hilson tuned up for this Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's cross-country series by running a personal best and fastest time of 9.28 minutes for the 3000m distance.
Top veterans David Cripps and Peter Cowell ran 11.22 and 11.25 to be second and third.
Fastest female honours went to Tiff Bussem-Jorgensen from Bendigo Harriers in 13.57 minutes.
Of the Bendigo Walkers Club race walkers, Annette Curtis was quickest in 24.34, just ahead of John Carter and Norm West.
In the 1000 metre dash for no cash, David Morrissey scorched around the track in 3.01 minutes.
Fastest female was Emma Colt in 3.50 minutes.
In the 1000m walk, Peter Curtis and Sheridan Commons clocked times of 5.30 and 6.58 to be fastest male and female.
Times from round two of Trot Around Tuesdays:
3000m run: Jake Hilson 9.28, David Cripps 11.22, Peter Cowell 11.25, Trevor Kelly 12.39, Paul Viggers 12.45, Larry Abel 13.09, Ben Ward 13.22, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen 13.57, Ross Douglas 14.52, Hunter Gill 15.02, Justine Babitsch 15.07, Nadene Macdonald 15.09, Charles Chambers 16.01, Melissa Douglas 17.34, Renelle McManus 18.10, Stacey Macdonald 18.12.
3000m walk: Annette Curtis 24.34, John Carter 24.54, Norm West 25.38.
1000m run: David Morrissey 3.01, Bradie Sheldon 3.42, Milanke Haasbroek 3.45, Emma Colt 3.50, Abby Colt 4.08, Chloe Abel 5.05, Kathy Heagney 5.06, Lucy Abel 5.16, Andeon Haasbroek 5.40, Milly Rose McMahon 6.44, Mauve McMahon 6.47, Ally McMahon 7.44.
1000m walk: Peter Curtis 5.30, Archie Injamanon 6.31, Sheridan Commons 6.58.
READ MORE: Flashback to Bendigo sport in April, 2006
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.